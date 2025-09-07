Shelter Island Friday Night Dialogue: Our East End ospreys

An adult osprey returns to the nest on Shelter Island to be with his mate and their fledglings. (Credit: Don Bindler)

On Friday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m., join Jennifer Skilbred, assistant director of Environmental Education at The Group for the East End, as she talks about the magnificent ospreys that visit Shelter Island each spring and summer. Ms. Skilbred has a Bachelor of Science in Earth and Environmental Studies from Lehigh University and a MEM in coastal management from Duke University.

(Credit: Don Bindler)

The Group for the East End is a nonprofit that began in 1972 with a mandate to protect and restore the environment of Eastern Long Island through education, conservation and advocacy.

The Group has been monitoring the East End osprey population for three decades. The Group has just completed a 2025 survey of active nests across the East End. The Group has worked tirelessly to bring back the ospreys and protect their breeding habitat.

A few years ago, Animal Control Officer Jenny Zahler aided a fledgling osprey that had difficulties with its maiden flight, which brought it to the ground and in danger. The mission was accomplished. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

This free program, presented as part of the Shelter Island Public Library’s Friday Night Dialogue series, will take place in person at the Mashomack Preserve’s Visitor Center. To register, visit silibrary.org