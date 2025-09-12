Shelter Island School soccer team opens against Center Moriches

Evan Weslek, in a crowd of Center Moriches players, calmly maneuvers for a pass to a teammate in the SIHS soccer team’s 2025 debut at Fiske Field. (Credit: Leslie Czeladko)

The Shelter Island school soccer team opened its season with grit, determination, and a tough break, falling 3-2 to Center Moriches in double overtime on Thursday, Sept. 4 at Fiske Field.

The Islanders entered the match short-handed, fielding only 10 players due to injuries and practice eligibility rules. In a show of sportsmanship, Center Moriches agreed to play with 10 as well, keeping the sides even — but with more substitutions. The game drew a strong community turnout, with families and classmates lining the sidelines.

Center Moriches struck first, scoring twice in the opening half to take the lead. Shelter Island’s defense steadied after the break, and the Islanders clawed their way back into the game. Junior Henry Springer, playing in the middle, netted the team’s first goal, and not long after, junior Evan Weslek added another from his spot at defensive midfield to pull the Islanders even at 2-2.

The teams battled through a scoreless first overtime, each side trading chances in the late evening light. With just seconds remaining in the second OT period — after nearly 100 minutes of play — Center Moriches slipped in the deciding goal, securing the 3-2 victory.

Following the match, the Reporter caught up with head coach Chris Conrardy, who credited his squad for their resilience. “I was very happy with the first game of the season,” Conrardy said. “Our players played really well. Very, very dedicated to the game. They played a lot of minutes with minimal to no substitutions. I thought it was a great match.”

Conrardy singled out Springer for his play and, of course, his goal, while also noting Weslek’s impact in the midfield. But more than the outcome, he emphasized the effort across the board. “That’s 100 minutes of running around out there,” he said. “It’s a lot. These guys gave everything they had.”

Looking ahead, Conrardy said he believes the team’s first outing showed promise for the weeks to come. “I think we’re gonna do well,” he said. “Center Moriches is a tough team, and we played them well.”

With the opening match behind them, the Islanders were on the road at the Southampton Mariners this Tuesday, the Ross School on Thursday, and then return home the following week.