Staff change at Shelter Island Medical Center: Stony Brook to assign doctor

Dr. Joshua Potter and Katie Potter in a photo from 2020, with their children, from left, Alice, Sam, Lily, and Maggie. (Courtesy photo)

In the course of the Sept. 11 Town Board budget talks, Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams said Dr. Joshua Potter is to be reassigned by Stony Brook Southampton Hospital in order to work in an educational role for the parent organization.

Ms. Brach-Williams said Dr. Potter became an adviser to the Town during the COVID-19 pandemic and received a stipend for his work.

But in speaking with him about a need to end the stipend because it has not been used in more recent years, he agreed to forgo the stipend and said he is being reassigned to participate in the educational program by decision makers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

It will be up to Stony Brook to choose a doctor to staff the office at the Town Medical Center, she said. At the same time, she said he could continue some hours on the Island, but that would be up to Stony Brook.