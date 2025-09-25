Shelter Island’s Jake Card eyes pro tour at Fortinet Cup

Shelter Island’s Jay ‘Jake’ Card III in action at a PGA Tour Americas event earlier this year. He looks to cap a breakout season with a strong finish at the Fortinet Cup Championship. (Credit: PGA Tour)

Shelter Island’s own Jay “Jake” Card III is headed into the biggest week of the 2025 season, as he tees it up in the Fortinet Cup Championship this weekend on the PGA Tour Americas.

The PGA Tour Americas — launched in 2024 after the merger of PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamérica — serves as the primary circuit for rising players across North and South America.

Jake, who has already secured a string of victories this season, including his first professional win on tour in May and the Metropolitan Golf Association’s Long Island Open title in June,enters the finale ranked fifth on the list with 1,003.055 total points. Only the top 10 finishers in the yearlong standings will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2026, golf’s highest developmental tour and the one step away from the PGA Tour.

The Fortinet Cup Championship awards “elevated points,” meaning players outside the top 10 can still make a late push, while those inside the bubble, like Jake, need a steady week to lock in their spot.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Sept. 24, PGA Tour Americas officials announced that “the top four players in the Fortinet Cup standings have mathematically secured their spot in ‘The 10’ and earned Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2026 season.” Jake sits just behind them in fifth, narrowly missing out on automatic status, which has only raised the stakes heading into the finale.

That leaves six memberships still available, and the chase is wide open. Every player ranked from No. 5 (Jake) through No. 116 enters the finale with a mathematical chance of playing their way into the top ten.

Play runs Thursday through Sunday, with live scoring and leaderboard updates available on the PGA Tour website and mobile app.