Shelter Island soccer squad snaps skid with 2-1 victory over Riverhead Charter

Postgame joy: Coach Chris Conrardy and the Islanders celebrated their first win of the season with smiles and cheers on Friday, Sept. 26, at Fiske Field. (Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

It was a hot late-September afternoon at Fiske Field as the Shelter Island JV boys soccer team finally broke through after six straight losses. After multiple overtime defeats and one-goal heart breakers, the Islanders delivered their first victory of the year with a 2-1 win over Riverhead Charter on Sept. 26.

The Islanders played with only one substitute compared with Riverhead’s eight, but it didn’t stop them from starting strong. Just minutes in, Daniel Hernandez made a clutch diving save to knock a shot out for a corner. On the re-start, Shelter Island earned a free kick, and Cayman Morehead buried it to give the Islanders the early lead.

Riverhead pushed back, but Shelter Island’s defense held firm. Hernandez came up with another save after Riverhead stole a throw-in, while Morehead pressed up the right side with multiple shots that forced blocks and corner kicks. Ryan Sanwald added defensive pressure with several steals, and Evan Weslek’s long kicks from the back line set up more Islander chances.

In the second half, Shelter Island kept pressing. Sebi Martinez was fouled, leading to a Weslek free kick that the Riverhead keeper collected. Later, Henry Springer drove the ball downfield to Morehead, who was fouled hard in the box for obstruction, earning an indirect shot. The attempt was passed off but intercepted.

Riverhead countered with possession in Shelter Island’s half, but Weslek hustled to clear it away. Moments later, Hernandez blocked another shot. On defense, Ari Waife left the game with a bloody nose after being struck in the face, leaving Shelter Island without any substitutes.

The Islanders doubled their lead when Morehead secured a corner and fed Weslek, who crossed the ball into the corner of the net for Shelter Island’s second goal. Soon after, Morehead went down with a knee injury and was forced to the bench, leaving Shelter Island short a player against Riverhead. In the closing minutes, Waife returned to the field despite his earlier injury, battling on defense to help the Islanders finish strong.

Riverhead continued to press, winning multiple free kicks late. Hernandez stopped one, and another sailed high. In the final 90 seconds, Riverhead pushed into the box and, after a scramble, forced in a goal to cut the lead to 2-1. Shelter Island booted the ball deep on the restart and held on until the whistle, sealing their first win of the season. After the game, the Reporter caught up with head coach Chris Conrardy.

“We played a complete game,” he said. “We’re starting to play with more confidence, and it’s showing on the field.”

Conrardy praised Morehead for his relentlessness and Waife for his toughness in defense. “Those two don’t work if they’re not together,” he added, referring to Waife and Weslek.

The win breaks a streak and gives the program something to build on. With seven games left, Coach Conrardy said the tone has shifted. “Every game has been really tight, really close and very competitive,” he said. “We’re excited for the second half of the season.”

The Islanders face the Port Jefferson Royals on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at Fiske Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.