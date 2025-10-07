Finding the balance

Trainer Trent Firestine takes your questions. (Credit: Reporter File photo)

Question from Dan: Hey Trent, I feel like I’m pretty fit, I train consistently and look like I’m in pretty good shape, but something still feels off in my body, like subtle imbalances or tightness I can’t quite pinpoint.

I think this might be affecting my performance — and how I feel day-today. When you’re working with individuals, what subtle imbalances do you often see go unnoticed, especially if they are fit?

How do you approach correcting them without overwhelming them?

Answer: Hey Dan, nice to hear from you. This is a great question. So where do I begin? You’d be surprised how many shredded shoulders are built on shaky hips and tight ankles. It’s like watching a Greek statue wobble on a Jenga tower. People will come in benching 300 lbs. but can’t hold a deep squat without their knees throwing a tantrum.

The truth is that most fit people have learned to compensate beautifully. It’s not that they’re balanced — it’s that they’ve adapted. I look for the quiet compensators, the overactive traps trying to be lats, the hip flexors doing the hamstrings job, the core that is just a six-pack costume over a disconnected diaphragm. So, I meet them where they are — but I don’t stay there. I sprinkle in corrections like a spiritual seasoning. We will do your heavy lifts, sure… but then I sneak in some breath work, barefoot stability, or an eccentric controlled movement. I always say I’m not here to break you down; I’m here to introduce you to your body’s original blueprint.

Because underneath the strength and symmetry there’s usually an inner child with tight hamstrings and a spine that’s been dodging emotions since 2010. If I can help someone feel grounded and mobile physically, and energetically, we’re winning.

Question from Sandy B: Hello Trent, I was nervous to ask this question, but I really need some guidance. I’ve tried tracking macros, but it makes me feel obsessive. Is there a more intuitive or holistic way to eat that still supports my goals?

Answer: Hey, Sandy, no need to be nervous. You should know I am a judgment free zone. Plus, most of the questions that I’m asked, I’ve already had them myself. When it comes to tracking macros? Absolutely, and you’re not alone. Tracking macros can be a helpful tool at first, kind of like training wheels for nutritional awareness. But if you find you’re weighing blueberries like you’re working in a lab, or negotiating with a tablespoon of peanut butter like it owes you money… it might be time to step back.

Your body isn’t a calculator, it’s an ecosystem, and while structure is helpful, rigidity isn’t sustainable. I work with clients to find a rhythm with food that supports both their physiology and their inner sanity.

We focus on how food makes you feel, not just what it adds up to. Are you energized after eating? Calm and grounded? Or do you feel bloated, foggy or ready to raid the pantry an hour later? That kind of feedback tells us more than an app ever could. We still use science-backed principles like protein distribution, blood sugar balance and nutrient density — but in a way that feels intuitive and human. No spreadsheets, no guilt tripping, just tuning in and building trust with your body again.

Because, honestly? Your body already knows what it needs. It’s just been drowned out by diet culture, calorie counting and the occasional late-night cookie rebellion. My job is to help you remember how to listen to it — and create an approach that feels less like a math test and more like a lifestyle you can love (and digest).

