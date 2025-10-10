All Dogged Up gives way to The Golden Bone

Amber Anglin grooms one of the last dogs she will see on Shelter Island as All Dogged Up closed Oct. 9.

It’s an exciting, but sad time for Amber Anglin. After

20 years, her All Dogged Up business of grooming

and boarding dogs has come to an end. A tiny sign

has been posted on the door of her grooming parlor

simply advising Oct. 9 as the date the business closes.

Customers were arriving last week to retrieve their

beloved dogs following the final grooming they would

get from the woman who cares as much for each dog as

the owners do.

There were hugs, all tinged with the pain of seeing a

close friend prepare to leave Shelter Island. Each knew

their pet had received the same love they bestow on

their pets as they do.

It will surprise those who haven’t used Ms. Anglin’s dog

boarding services at her nearby home that the dogs she

welcomes haven’t been caged, but happily romped with

one another in her large fenced-in yard. At day’s end, they

can be found inside the house, curled up on couches and

even her bed. In fact, her advice to dog owners is as they

head to bed, they should ring the doorbell, causing the

dogs to abandon the bed long enough for them to curl

up comfortably before they cuddle up for a night’s sleep.

It wasn’t in Ms. Anglin’s original plan to close the

business and move out of town. But when plans for a

new house failed, she took it as a sign that it was time

to consider relocating.

Before the end of the month, she and her parents —

Camille and Mike Anglin, the former operators of Jack’s

Marine — are heading to Kentucky. They

acquired land there to accommodate

their housing needs and her business.

“It’s the affordability that’s driving

the decision,” Ms. Anglin said. Those

who have used her services on Shelter

Island can attest to her very low fees for

her grooming and boarding services.

She tells a story about dog parents

who had to relocate and needed longterm

boarding for their dog until they

could get settled in their new lives. That took about six

months during which Ms. Anglin gave them a special

price to become a surrogate mother to their pet.

“Life has been amazing here,” she said about Shelter

Island. “It’s hard to say goodbye,” she admitted.

She plans to open The Golden Bone in Bardstown,

Kentucky, considered one of the prettiest areas of the

state with many historic buildings. About 200 of them

are in the downtown area of Bardstown. It’s the area

best known for being the Bourbon Capital of the World

and has also been called the Most Beautiful Small Town

in America. Its population, according to the 2020 census,

is more like the population of Shelter Island when

summer visitors arrive — 13,567.

In a profile written by Reporter Editor Ambrose Clancy

marking the 20th year of Ms. Anglin’s business, he wrote

about Ms. Anglin’s entry into the business. Born and

raised on the Island, she was at Shelter Island School

when she enrolled in an off-Island program

in cosmetology. Upon graduation,

she headed to New York City and worked

for Cosmopolitan magazine and Macy’s

catalogs, doing hair and makeup for

models on photo shoots.

But she was drawn back to the Island,

knowing something about the job was not

quite right for her. She worked at Jack’s

Marine while she tried to decide how

she really wanted to spend her life. Her

mother suggested dog grooming and she was soon off to a

school in Michigan for four months of training.

Returning to the Island, she initially worked for other

businesses that boarded pets while she laid the groundwork

for her own business.

Looking ahead, she is thinking after settling in Kentucky,

she would like to add training to her skills and is considering

a return to school for her own training in that specialty.

Thinking about the career she has built, Ms. Anglin

said, “I’m just a kind person who sees that dogs are better

than a lot of people