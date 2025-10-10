All Dogged Up gives way to The Golden Bone
It’s an exciting, but sad time for Amber Anglin. After
20 years, her All Dogged Up business of grooming
and boarding dogs has come to an end. A tiny sign
has been posted on the door of her grooming parlor
simply advising Oct. 9 as the date the business closes.
Customers were arriving last week to retrieve their
beloved dogs following the final grooming they would
get from the woman who cares as much for each dog as
the owners do.
There were hugs, all tinged with the pain of seeing a
close friend prepare to leave Shelter Island. Each knew
their pet had received the same love they bestow on
their pets as they do.
It will surprise those who haven’t used Ms. Anglin’s dog
boarding services at her nearby home that the dogs she
welcomes haven’t been caged, but happily romped with
one another in her large fenced-in yard. At day’s end, they
can be found inside the house, curled up on couches and
even her bed. In fact, her advice to dog owners is as they
head to bed, they should ring the doorbell, causing the
dogs to abandon the bed long enough for them to curl
up comfortably before they cuddle up for a night’s sleep.
It wasn’t in Ms. Anglin’s original plan to close the
business and move out of town. But when plans for a
new house failed, she took it as a sign that it was time
to consider relocating.
Before the end of the month, she and her parents —
Camille and Mike Anglin, the former operators of Jack’s
Marine — are heading to Kentucky. They
acquired land there to accommodate
their housing needs and her business.
“It’s the affordability that’s driving
the decision,” Ms. Anglin said. Those
who have used her services on Shelter
Island can attest to her very low fees for
her grooming and boarding services.
She tells a story about dog parents
who had to relocate and needed longterm
boarding for their dog until they
could get settled in their new lives. That took about six
months during which Ms. Anglin gave them a special
price to become a surrogate mother to their pet.
“Life has been amazing here,” she said about Shelter
Island. “It’s hard to say goodbye,” she admitted.
She plans to open The Golden Bone in Bardstown,
Kentucky, considered one of the prettiest areas of the
state with many historic buildings. About 200 of them
are in the downtown area of Bardstown. It’s the area
best known for being the Bourbon Capital of the World
and has also been called the Most Beautiful Small Town
in America. Its population, according to the 2020 census,
is more like the population of Shelter Island when
summer visitors arrive — 13,567.
In a profile written by Reporter Editor Ambrose Clancy
marking the 20th year of Ms. Anglin’s business, he wrote
about Ms. Anglin’s entry into the business. Born and
raised on the Island, she was at Shelter Island School
when she enrolled in an off-Island program
in cosmetology. Upon graduation,
she headed to New York City and worked
for Cosmopolitan magazine and Macy’s
catalogs, doing hair and makeup for
models on photo shoots.
But she was drawn back to the Island,
knowing something about the job was not
quite right for her. She worked at Jack’s
Marine while she tried to decide how
she really wanted to spend her life. Her
mother suggested dog grooming and she was soon off to a
school in Michigan for four months of training.
Returning to the Island, she initially worked for other
businesses that boarded pets while she laid the groundwork
for her own business.
Looking ahead, she is thinking after settling in Kentucky,
she would like to add training to her skills and is considering
a return to school for her own training in that specialty.
Thinking about the career she has built, Ms. Anglin
said, “I’m just a kind person who sees that dogs are better
than a lot of people