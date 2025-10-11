Candidate forum set for Sunday

(Courtesy illustration)

The League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork will be posing questions to candidates for Shelter Island local races on Sunday between 1 and 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island School auditorium.

Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams is seeking a second term on the Republican ticket and Councilman Gordon Gooding is the Democrating candidate, making his second try to win the supervisor’s seat.

Three candidates are seeking two Town Board seats. Incumbent Councilwoman Meg Larsen, a Republican, seeks re-election with Thomas Cronin, also a Republican, is making a third effort to gain a Town Board seat and Elizabeth Hanley, a Democrat, who chairs the Community Housing Board, seeks one of the two seats.

Incumbent Amber Wilson is running on the Republican ticket for Town Clerk and seeks another term while Shelby Mundy, a Democrat who has been working with Ms. Brach-Williams on financial reporting, wants to move into the Town Clerk’s office.

Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis Jr., has the GOP nod for a second term while Democrat Michael Reiter, who has worked in the Highway Department for 20 years wants the top spot.

In addition to questions posed by the League of Women Voters moderator, the public will also have an opportunity to question the candidates.