Policy changes made for retirees, students

Town Hall. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

The Town Board made changes in two policies to assure they cover all those intended to benefit from the actions.

The first affects a change in the Employee Handbook to cover medical insurance for employee retirees and domestic partners. The original policy failed to cover domestic partners, Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams said.

The original policy provided for coverage for eligible dependents and spouses, but didn’t stipulate its application to domestic partners.

The policy allows for a full-time employee who retires if they were covered under the Town’s medical policy at the time of retirement to continue to receive coverage along with spouses, eligible dependents and now, domestic partners under the terms that involve the same provisions for employee contributions to cover a part of the cost as they retire.

Should the former employee predecease a spouse, eligible dependent and domestic partner, they may continue coverage if they pay the full cost of their coverage.

The second adjustment affects FIT Center fees that under the change made to grant free use of the FIT Center to Island students failed to include students who may study off-Island but are Island residents. They will now be eligible for free memberships just as those registered at Shelter Island School receive.