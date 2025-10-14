Candidates forum rescheduled

(Courtesy illustration)

The League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork plans for a Shelter Island candidates forum was a victim of the foul weather on Sunday.

The League expects to hold the forum on Sunday, Oct. 19 at the Shelter Island School auditorium, although the time has not yet been determined. The Reporter will post the time on its website as son as it’s received.

The Reporter will carry the information on time of the forum as soon as it is received and a news story on the forum will appear in the issue of Oct. 23.

Letters to the editor pertaining to the election can appear in that issue but no election letters will be carried in the following issue.

In that same issue, each candidate will make a brief statement for why they deserve to be elected and the Reporter will carry its endorsements.

Early voting starts on Saturday, Oct. 25 and can be cast at the Community Center.

The schedule for early voting is as follows:

• Oct. 25, 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Oct. 28 and 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Oct. 30 and 31 from noon to 8 p.m.

• Nov. 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.