Mashomack invites community to honor Cindy Belt

Cindy Belt, Mashomack Preserve’s education and outreach coordinator

On Saturday, Oct. 25, the community is invited to celebrate Cindy Belt’s retirement at an Open House from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Mashomack Manor House.

The team at The Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Preserve will salute Ms. Belt’s 35 years of dedication to conservation, commitment and education at the event. RSVP’s are requested to Rebecca Mundy at [email protected]

The Nature Halloween Trail that had been scheduled for Oct. 24 has had to be canceled, due to a conflict with the Senior class fundraiser at the school.

Save the date for Mashomack’s Fall Foliage Truck Tour on Sunday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Join the Mashomack staff and take a ride through the Preserve’s forests to take in the colors of fall. Explore Mashomack’s tapestry of woodlands, ponds, and fields in the height of their autumn colors. To reserve your place, email [email protected]