Top athletes in Shelter Island 5K: Local runners shine on a perfect fall day

Saturday, Oct. 18, brought a perfect fall day on Shelter Island, the ideal backdrop for the 26th annual Shelter Island 5K. Over the years, the event has become a staple in the Island’s running community and a major fundraiser for breast cancer awareness (see story, page 1).

This year’s turnout was one of the best yet, with more than 400 runners and walkers taking part. Participants ranged in age from 8 to 83, some sprinting for personal bests, others just out to enjoy the morning.

The course begins on West Neck Road across from the Shelter Island Country Club on Goat Hill, looping through Stearns Point Road and crossing onto Prospect Avenue before heading down Rocky Point and Nostrand Parkway. The final stretch took runners along Shore Road, finishing across from the Sunset Beach Hotel.

Shelter Island’s own Jason and Joshua Green led the pack from the start. Both brothers — former Shelter Island School cross country and track standouts — shattered the previous course record, with Jason taking first in 15:11.28 and Joshua just behind in 15:22.91.

In the women’s division, Tara Wilson took home first overall female with a time of 20:21.07. Like the Green brothers, Wilson grew up on Shelter Island and ran for Shelter Island High School.

Following the race, the Reporter caught up with the Green brothers and Wilson to talk about their impressive runs.

“Today is a staple in every October that we can run whenever we’re not at training camp,” Jason said. “I love coming out and running this race. It’s homey, it’s relaxing, it’s a fun thing to do on a weekend. It was an absolutely beautiful day — 60 degrees, sunny, and no wind, which is rare for this course. I had a good run.”

He said the finish came right down to the wire. “It took me all the way up until crossing the line to know if I was going to win, because he was right behind me,” he said. “It’s not over until you’re done. Just keeping focused and keeping my eyes on the finish line while hearing his footsteps behind me is scary.”

Joshua said that uncertainty is part of what makes racing against his brother so special. “We train together, we do everything together,” he said. “So it’s really hard to judge on the day who’s going to pull through and feel better. It’s basically a toss-up until somebody crosses the line. Every step of the way, the ups and downs, everything is done with each other. We’re pretty much in the same shape when it comes to all distances, and it’s really special to actually have that unknown when you come to race. It adds a little bit of competitive nature to a nice home track.”

The brothers also pointed out how great it was to see younger runners near the top of the results. Eli Green and Henry Springer — both current Shelter Island High School runners — finished fourth and fifth.

“I’m proud that we have some kids who are willing to come out here and run,” Jason said. “I’m happy to see everybody doing well, and hopefully we’ll all be able to take the next step and be racing together at one point.”

In the women’s division, Tara Wilson said returning to run the 5K is always a highlight of her fall. “I’m from Shelter Island, Cliff Clark was my coach in high school, along with Brian Becker,” she said. “I ran for the team, and I love coming back for this race.”

Through her race, she said she focused on rhythm and flow. “You just focus on your race,” Wilson said. “You hear the breath and the pacers around you, and you just flow with it. I like to get lost in it.”

As runners cooled down and families gathered at the finish line, Wilson said she didn’t even realize she was leading until she saw the tape ahead. “It was just a really great morning,” she said.

While some runners went all-out, many others walked for fun, supporting the cause and soaking in the October sun. It was a strong turnout across the board — and another great year for the Island tradition.

Check out some of the top race times below.

Division Name Hometown Time

Men’s Overall — Jason Green — Shelter Island — 15:11.28

Joshua Green— Shelter Island — 15:22.91

Dominick Costanzo — Bohemia — 17:38.13

Women’s Overall— Tara Wilson — Shelter Island — 20:21.07

Melissa Rockwell— Orient — 20:27.29

Stacey Kehl— Shelter Island — 21:22.42

Boys 1–16 — Eli Green —Shelter Island — 18:55.65

Girls 1–16 —Amara Goodale — Shelter Island — 22:43.81

Men 30–39 — Benjamin Marrow — East Hampton —19:51.70

Women 30–39 — Emily Evans — New York — 22:32.70

Men 50–59 — Angus Whelchel — East Hampton — 20:37.11

Women 60–69 — Louisa Garry — Montauk — 25:52.35

Men 70–79 — Jack Skydel — Shelter Island —28:38.38

Women 70–79 — Carol Tosone — Shelter Island — 34:19.76

Men 80+— Gordon Gooding — Shelter Island — 55:24.10

Women 80+— Ruth Shank— Greenport 52:26.98