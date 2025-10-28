Photography course by Adam Bundy offered by Shelter Island History Museum

Adam Bundy’s ‘Moonlight Sonata,’ which graced the Reporter’s front page for the Nov. 21, 2024 edition, was recognized for its beauty and technical excellence by the New York Press Association. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Photographer Adam Bundy, whose work often graces the pages of the Reporter, will share some of the insights and methods of his art with students in a four-week beginner photography course to be offered at the Shelter Island History Museum.

Beginning on Nov. 5, the course will focus on developing a personal creative style and visual storytelling.

Participants will learn the roles of composition, light and personal style, which can be applied to any camera including a smartphone. The class fee is $135.

The Museum will also offer a 6-week course in watercolor painting, offered by June Shatken, beginning Nov. 4.

A recent painting by June Shatken created by pouring watercolors.

Registration for both courses is available at the History Museum website, shelterislandhistorical.org