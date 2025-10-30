Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Oct. 30, 2025
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30
Children’s Movie Day, 4:15 p.m. (6+) Hocus Pocus, at the library.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31
Halloween Parade, 4 p.m. Center Firehouse.
SIPTSA Trunk or Treat, 4 – 6 p.m. Duvall Rd. next to the tennis courts
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4
Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4)
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 5
Tails & Tales, 4 p.m. (6+) Children read a picture book aloud to Hannah the therapy dog. Sign up with Youth Services Dept.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30
Early Voting, 12 – 8 p.m. Community Ctr.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31
Early Voting, 12 – 8 p.m. Community Ctr.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1
Early Voting, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Community Ctr.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 2
Early Voting, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Community Ctr.
Mashomack Watercolor Workshop, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Local artist Barbara Thomas will guide participants in painting the colors of fall. Sign up at [email protected]
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 3
Long Island Whaling, 5 p.m. Bill Bleyer will speak at Presbyterian Church on the history of whaling ports like Greenport and Sag Harbor. Presented by Shelter Island Library.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4
Election Day, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Shelter Island School
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7
Horseshoe Crabs, 4 p.m. at Mashomack Visitors’ Center. Jenn Hartnagel will talk about Group for the East End’s efforts to protect these creatures. Presented by Shelter Island Library.
TOWN MEETINGS
Town Board Budget Hearing, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 1 to 4 p.m.
Town Board Budget Hearing, Thursday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. -12 p.m.*
Town Board Budget Hearing, Thursday, Nov. 6, 1 to 4 p.m.*
Deer & Tick Committee, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 10 to 11 a.m.
WQIAB, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 6 to 7 p.m.
*Sessions will be held if needed