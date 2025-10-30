Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Oct. 30, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30

Children’s Movie Day, 4:15 p.m. (6+) Hocus Pocus, at the library.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31

Halloween Parade, 4 p.m. Center Firehouse.

SIPTSA Trunk or Treat, 4 – 6 p.m. Duvall Rd. next to the tennis courts

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Tails & Tales, 4 p.m. (6+) Children read a picture book aloud to Hannah the therapy dog. Sign up with Youth Services Dept.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30

Early Voting, 12 – 8 p.m. Community Ctr.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31

Early Voting, 12 – 8 p.m. Community Ctr.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Early Voting, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Community Ctr.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Early Voting, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Community Ctr.

Mashomack Watercolor Workshop, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Local artist Barbara Thomas will guide participants in painting the colors of fall. Sign up at [email protected]

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Long Island Whaling, 5 p.m. Bill Bleyer will speak at Presbyterian Church on the history of whaling ports like Greenport and Sag Harbor. Presented by Shelter Island Library.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Election Day, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Shelter Island School

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Horseshoe Crabs, 4 p.m. at Mashomack Visitors’ Center. Jenn Hartnagel will talk about Group for the East End’s efforts to protect these creatures. Presented by Shelter Island Library.

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Board Budget Hearing, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 1 to 4 p.m.

Town Board Budget Hearing, Thursday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. -12 p.m.*

Town Board Budget Hearing, Thursday, Nov. 6, 1 to 4 p.m.*

Deer & Tick Committee, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 10 to 11 a.m.

WQIAB, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 6 to 7 p.m.

*Sessions will be held if needed