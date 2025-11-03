More than 50,000 cast ballots during early voting

(Courtesy illustration)

More than 50,000 registered voters — about 4% — cast their ballots early in Suffolk County ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, according to the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

On the Shelter Island, the polling station at the the Community Center drew voters in the races for Town Board, , clerk, highway superintendent, along with the County Legislature battle between Democrat Greg Doroski and Republican incumbent Catherine Stark.

The board of elections does not breakout early voting results within the county.

Turnout over the early voting period — Oct. 25 through Nov. 2 — was fairly steady throughout the county, with a weekend surge bringing more than 14,000 voters to the polls.

Sunday saw the largest single-day totals, with 3,270 Republicans and 2,302 Democrats voting.

Overall, Democrats led with roughly 21,000 ballots cast, Republicans followed with nearly 17,500, and independents totaled about 10,600, according to officials.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 4 is Election Day. The polls at the Community Center, 1 Bateman Road, are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.