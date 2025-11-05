Supervisor Brach-Williams defeats Councilman Gooding in race for top Shelter Island post

The Republican ticket for 2025 at the GOP’sElection Day watch party at Isola. From left, Tom Cronin, Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis Jr, Town Clerk Amber Wilson, Councilwoman Meg Larsen and Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

In a re-match this year of the race for Shelter Island Town Supervisor two Novembers ago, Supervisor Amber Brach Williams again defeated Councilman Gordon Gooding.

This time she took a victory lap much more handily than the squeaker in 2023. When the polls closed at the school at 9 p.m., the final tally from the Board of Elections had the supervisor winning going away, with 976 votes to Mr. Gooding’s 568.

The Republicans had the best of it in Election 2025 over the Democrats. Councilwoman Meg Larsen and Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis Jr. were both re-elected. Mr. Lewis defeated Democrat Michael Reiter by a final tally of 811 to 727.

Ms. Larsen was the big vote getter of the election, garnering 995 votes for one of the two open Town Board seats. The other seat was won by Democrat Liz Hanley, who got 890 votes to GOP candidate Tom Cronin’s 666 in his third bid for the Town Board.

In the race race for Town Clerk, Democrat Shelby Mundy defeated incumbent Republican Amber Wilson by 812 votes to 726.

Democrat Greg Toner, who bowed out because of health reasons earlier in the campaign, but whose name was still was on the ballot, received 366 votes.

The Reporter will have full election coverage later this morning and in our print edition on Thursday.