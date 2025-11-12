Students want consistent dress code: Teacher honored with ‘Beacon of Excellence’ award

Physical education and health teacher Kristin Sweeney received the Beacon of Excellence Award for her performance in the classroom and contribution to efforts in scheduling classes. Director of Personnel Todd Gulluscio presented her with a certificate recognizing the honor. (Credit: Julie Lane)

The Shelter Island School District plans a revision of its dress code taking into consideration concerns previously brought to the Board of Education.

At its base, student representative to the Board of Education Lionardo Napole said teachers often apply different standards to some students than to others and clarification is needed. Students aren’t complaining that clothes in school shouldn’t be appropriate, but in a special assembly with only two teachers present to report, a policy should apply to both male and female students equally.

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., offered samples from neighboring school districts that tend to be very specific about what clothes are restricted. In today’s world, most of the specifics would be applicable to female students, while in past times, some male students were targeted because of wearing their pants too low in the back.

Mr. Doelger doesn’t want a code that specific, but wants the code to be clear and universally applicable, he said.

Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Rylott also noted that young students are often not seen as violating any policy by wearing scanty clothing, but said whatever is adopted in a code revision needs to apply to all, regardless of age or gender.

Board member Margaret Colligan said the policy should not be gender specific and member Molly Kendall said the district’s policy needs to be simple without a lot of rules. All agreed a new policy should be developed with student input and consistent administration of the policy not left to teachers who may have differing opinions about what is allowed and what needs to be banned.

Mr. Doelger asked the Board to think about a new policy and return for a fuller discussion at a future meeting.

BEACON OF EXCELLENCE AWARD Physical Education and Health teacher Kristin Sweeney was selected to receive the district’s first Beacon of Excellence Award, previously given to the employee of the month, according to personnel director Todd Gulluscio. He renamed the award to raise its importance, he told the Board of Education.

He credited Ms. Sweeney with being a excellent role model for students, bringing grace and ability to her work. Mr. Doelger predicted Ms. Sweeney would become a school administrator. Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Rylott said Ms. Sweeney’s selection was well deserved and thanked Ms. Sweeney for her assistance in helping to handle some administrative work.

She reinforces positive values in students, Board member Anthony Rando said.

AUDITORS GIVE DISTRICT CLEAN REPORT The district has received a thumbs up opinion from Nawrocki Smith auditors.

Christopher Angotta offered the Board of Education a brief overview of the report, offering praise to the personnel in the business office and the administration for their cooperation.

He said standards set by Suffolk County were implemented appropriately. The auditors found no deficiencies in reporting on both district-wide funds and governmental funds.

SCHOOL OF DISTINCTION For the 10th successive year, Mr. Gulluscio, in his role as Director of Athletics, announced the district has been named a School of Distinction by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association for exceptional academic and athletic achievements.

SCHEDULING Ms. Rylott told the Board work is already being done on scheduling courses for the 2026-27 school year. She also said the New York State Education Department (SED) is looking at dual credit programs that have allowed students to gain college credits for work done in approved college courses that can enable them to graduate from college early and save parents money in college tuitions. She said because there is money involved, the SED is looking to assess the program.