Extreme drought notification recommended for Shelter Island

(Courtesy photo)

Following in the steps of the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Water Advisory Committee (WAC) Monday voted to tell the Town Board to increase its drought level from severe to extreme.

At the same time, the committee is recommending that mandatory restrictions that generally go with such a rating, not be enacted, at least until sometime in June if well readings and related data persist.

The WAC is an advisory group; it takes the Town Board to make a change. But with Deputy Supervisor Meg Larsen as a liaison to the committee, she indicated she was clear on the plan, which is expected to result in a change in status.

WAC member Sean Davy earlier in May told his committee colleagues he was frustrated at what he saw as a reluctance to increasing the drought level.

Generally well levels increase from late fall to early spring prior to Memorial Day, a period when the aquifer is recharged. That hasn’t been the case this year, and with the upcoming Memorial Day weekend bringing with it thousands of summer residents and visitors the aquifer could be under stress. The debate went on for about a half hour Monday before a vote to recommend to increase the warning level to extreme.

Member Greg Toner, who tracks the well levels using readings provided by the United States Geological Survey, reported to his colleagues the numbers haven’t increased in the past two months. They aren’t expected to increase in June either, he added.

Former WAC chairman Peter Grand, who remains a member, said he was to meet with the Shelter Island Association, a group of house owners from throughout the Island immediately after Monday’s meeting and would also provide data to the Shelter Island Democratic Committee that distributes its own newsletter and requested updated data for its publication.

WAC members were also hoping electronic signs the Police Department puts out will carry a message about the extreme drought warning with advice to use water wisely. Similar information with advice about how to limit water use is to be posted on the Town website under the WAC page.

Committee Chairman Andrew Chapman, attending Monday’s meeting virtually, said he would review the messages on the website and update them as soon as Monday’s meeting ended.

Ignoring the importance of the low levels, especially in low-lying near shore areas, experts say, can result in saltwater intrusion into wells.