Shelter Island Reporter Letters To the Editor

(Reporter file photo)

EXTENDED HOURS

To the Editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to inform the community about new extended office hours being implemented by the Town Clerk’s Office in an effort to better serve our residents, visitors, and property owners.

Beginning June 5, the Town Clerk’s Office will operate Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while also introducing expanded public hours on Fridays and Saturdays. Throughout the summer, the office will be open on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

These additional hours are intended to provide greater availability and convenience for members of the public who may not be able to visit Town Hall during the traditional weekday business hours.

The Town Clerk’s Office will also offer these extended hours during Memorial Day weekend. Our office will be open Friday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 23 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Additionally, the office will be open Thursday, July 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to help residents prepare for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Please note that unless otherwise announced, the office will be closed Friday, June 19; Friday, July 3; and Saturday, July 4, in observance of the respective holidays.

As your new Town Clerk, one of my priorities has been improving accessibility both in-person, and online, and ensuring our office is available when the public needs us most. I hope these expanded hours help better accommodate our community, especially during the busy summer months.

SHELBY MUNDY, Shelter Island Town Clerk

ENVIRONMENTAL STUDY

To the Editor:

A recent controversy developed over an application to the Zoning Board to build an ADU on .28 acre in the Near Shore & Peninsular Overlay District (NSPOD). Town Code (133-12&17) states that “No accessory apartments, two-family dwellings, or boarding houses” are allowed in the (NSPOD). The guidelines of the Community Housing Board (CHB) and Community Development Corporation (CDCLI), who provide grants to homeowners building ADUs, also state that there will be no ADUs in the NSPOD.

Contrary to their own and CDCLI guidelines, CHB through its chairperson, verbally supported the application at the initial Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) hearing. Nevertheless, fearing a rejection from the ZBA, the applicant withdrew her application and submitted another application directly to the Town Board asking to change the NSPOD designation of her property to allow the proposed ADU. A public hearing is being proposed for June 29.

The NSPOD was created in the 1994 Comprehensive Plan after completion of a Generic Environmental Impact Statement (GEIS). The PRO-Housing agreement adopted by the Board encourages the Town to change zoning to accommodate housing in “appropriate areas” — but this should not be at the risk of damaging a sensitive natural environment. Once one exception is made, more will come.

If the CHB and the Town Board want to change the Code they should conduct a new GEIS environmental study that many in the community have been calling for. A new analysis could answer questions about NSPOD as well the impact of increased density on drinking water, wastewater and marine life in our bays.

I believe Shelter Island can have more housing and protect the environment if we follow CHB guidelines and enforce Town Codes.

GORDON GOODING, Former councilman, Town of Shelter Island

THOUGHTFULNESS

To the Editor:

This is a public shout-out and thank you to the actors and crew of last month’s school production of “Little House of Horrors.”

Following each of the four performances, cast and crew collected donations for charity. On Thursday and Friday, donations close to $1,000 were collected for Special Olympics. Prior to the Saturday performance, director John Kaasik announced that the group of students had voted to give proceeds from the next two performances to the Senior Center.

This week, the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Foundation (SCF) received a check in the amount of $973.00 thanks to the thoughtfulness of the students and the generosity of theater-goers. That money will be used exclusively to facilitate and augment our Senior Center’s programs.

JOANNE SHERMA, President, Senior Citizens Foundation

SUPPORTING THE CHILDREN

To the Editor:

Camp Good Mourning! extends its heartfelt gratitude to the entire Shelter Island community for embracing campers with compassion, warmth, and generosity. Your kindness helps grieving Long Island children coping with the death of a parent or sibling feel supported, welcomed, and cared for during an especially difficult time in their lives.

A very special thank you to Camp Quinipet for opening its beautiful home to us twice each year over the past several years. Their continued partnership provides our campers with a peaceful and nurturing place where connection, friendship, and meaningful moments can flourish.

We are also deeply grateful to Father Peter of Our Lady of the Isle, whose kindness, thoughtfulness, and unwavering encouragement have meant so much to our organization and the families we serve.

Thank you as well to the Shelter Island Fire Department and Fire Chief Max Pelletier for creating joyful memories for our campers through their special visit to camp. From trying on firefighting gear to climbing into the driver’s seat of the fire truck, these moments brought smiles, excitement, and joy to our campers.

We also appreciate Ambrose Clancy and the Shelter Island Reporter for helping raise awareness about our mission and ways to support grieving children and families.

Additional thanks to Darryn Weinstein and The Eccentric Bagel for generously providing breakfast, and Jimmy Lang and 1901 Grill for treating our team members to a wonderful lunch.

It truly takes a village to support grieving Long Island children, and we are deeply thankful for this caring community. To get involved with Camp Good Mourning!, please call 631-772-9115. Our next camp weekend is October 23–25.

PAUL RUBIN, Founder/Executive Director Camp Good Mourning!