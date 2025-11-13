Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Nov. 13, 2025
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14
Tween Trivia, 3 p.m. (10+) Library.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16
Hot Chocolate and Popcorn,3 – 6 p.m. Games and snacks at Vine Street Cafe.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 18
Toddler Time at the Legion,10 – 11 a.m. (0-4) Ben Anna Musical Special.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20
Children’s Movie, 4:15 p.m. (6+) Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Minecraft Movie. Chicken jockey, popcorn and more. Register at silibrary.org
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16
Margaret Garrett,12 – 12:30 p.m. at The Church, 48 Madison St., Sag Harbor. The Shelter Island artist will discuss her background in dance and its inspiration for her work. GA $10; free for members. For information about this and other events at this arts center, visit thechurchsagharbor.org
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 19
Medicare with Confidence, 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. One-on-one information session on eligibility, plans, cost assistance etc. Shelter Island Library. Call 631-749-0042 for appts.
Cookbook Club, 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Sides. At the Presbyterian Church. Register at the Circulation Desk of the Library. Bring your favorite dish and recipe.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20
High Blood Pressure, 12 p.m. Zoom presentation by Dr. John P. Reilly, Chief of Cardiology at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, on managing hypertension. Register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org
TOWN MEETINGS
Community Housing Board,Thursday, Nov. 13, 7 – 8:30 p.m.
Water Advisory Committee,Monday, Nov. 17, 2 – 3 p.m.
Capital Planning & Grants Committee,Tuesday, Nov. 18, 10 – 11 a.m.
Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, Nov. 18, 1 – 4 p.m.
Planning Bd,Tuesday, Nov. 18, 7 – 9 p.m.
ZBA Hearing,Wed, Nov. 19, 7:30 – 9 p.m.
Green Options Committee,Thursday, Nov. 20, 9 – 10 a.m.