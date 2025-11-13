Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Nov. 13, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Tween Trivia, 3 p.m. (10+) Library.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Hot Chocolate and Popcorn,3 – 6 p.m. Games and snacks at Vine Street Cafe.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Toddler Time at the Legion,10 – 11 a.m. (0-4) Ben Anna Musical Special.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Children’s Movie, 4:15 p.m. (6+) Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Minecraft Movie. Chicken jockey, popcorn and more. Register at silibrary.org

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Margaret Garrett,12 – 12:30 p.m. at The Church, 48 Madison St., Sag Harbor. The Shelter Island artist will discuss her background in dance and its inspiration for her work. GA $10; free for members. For information about this and other events at this arts center, visit thechurchsagharbor.org

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Medicare with Confidence, 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. One-on-one information session on eligibility, plans, cost assistance etc. Shelter Island Library. Call 631-749-0042 for appts.

Cookbook Club, 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Sides. At the Presbyterian Church. Register at the Circulation Desk of the Library. Bring your favorite dish and recipe.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20

High Blood Pressure, 12 p.m. Zoom presentation by Dr. John P. Reilly, Chief of Cardiology at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, on managing hypertension. Register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Community Housing Board,Thursday, Nov. 13, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Water Advisory Committee,Monday, Nov. 17, 2 – 3 p.m.

Capital Planning & Grants Committee,Tuesday, Nov. 18, 10 – 11 a.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, Nov. 18, 1 – 4 p.m.

Planning Bd,Tuesday, Nov. 18, 7 – 9 p.m.

ZBA Hearing,Wed, Nov. 19, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Green Options Committee,Thursday, Nov. 20, 9 – 10 a.m.