What is that? Nov. 20, 2025

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Roger McKeon (of course) was first to identify last week’s mystery photo (see below), emailing us: “It’s the Madonna della Pietà, part of the statuary in Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

And on our Facebook page, Cynthia Michalak was right behind Roger with the correct ID.

According to Father Peter DeSanctis, pastor of Our Lady of the Isle, the Pietà, depicting Mary receiving her crucified son from the cross, along with a series of statues of Jesus’s apostles, were secured by Father Virgil Power, Father DeSanctis’s predecessor, more than 40 years ago from a retreat house in North Haven.

They have graced the cemetery — one of the most beautiful places on an Island filled with beauty — ever since.