Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: The air we breathe

An international group of nonprofits under the banner of Climate Trace, which tracks greenhouse gas around the world, has found that there are five “super emitters” on Long Island, which put into our air “particulate matter.” These toxic particles come to us through the air due to the burning of fossil fuels for power, among other sources, and can cause serious diseases. Researchers at Stony Brook University say this form of pollution causes 100,000 U.S. deaths a year.

Climate Trace says the super emitters on Long Island are power plants in Holtsville, Shoreham/Wading River, Northport, and two harbors, Port Jefferson and Greenport. According to Newsday, “The figures for the two harbors are calculated by adding emissions from ferries and other boats that come and go from that port, Climate Trace explained: ‘Frequent domestic vessel traffic can also contribute significantly.’”

Cause for alarm? Steps to be taken? No way, says the Environmental Protection Agency led by former East End congressman Lee Zeldin. In fact, all this stuff is, according to President Trump, Mr. Zeldin’s boss, “a scam.”

Last March, Mr. Zeldin laid plans to reverse multiple regulations protecting us from carbon in the air we breathe, and protections to keep the water we drink clean. Mr. Zeldin has been quoted saying, “We are driving a dagger straight into the heart of the climate change religion.” Religion? Or a scam? Or the truth Big Oil and Big Coal don’t want you to hear?

As we’ve said before in this space, it’s baffling that there are still people who deny that climate change and severe weather patterns are chiefly caused by the burning of fossil fuels that erode the planet’s atmospheric shield, something documented by an overwhelming consensus of scientists and scientific organizations. Disbelieving the evidence is on par with the belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Mr. Zeldin, when he represented the East End, was in the main a moderate. But now he’s had a road to Damascus conversion, completely on board with the administration. As The New York Times reported: “Mr. Zeldin has withheld billions of dollars in climate funds approved by Congress, tried to fire hundreds of employees, recommended the elimination of thousands more E.P.A. scientists, and started trying to repeal dozens of environmental regulations that limit toxic pollution. He has filled the leadership ranks at the agency with lobbyists and lawyers from industries that have fought environmental regulations.”

What is to be done? One place to start is to listen to the environmentalist and clean-energy advocate Robert Swan, who said, “The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it.”