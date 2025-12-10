Girls hoops team short-handed but full of fight: Getting support from each other and fans

Natalie Mamisashvili sprints down the court as teammates Kylie Kuhr Leonard (15) and Keili Osario Lopez (24) race to get available on offense at the home game on Dec. 5. (Credit: Elea-nor P. Labrozzi)

It isn’t unusual for Shelter Island teams to have a limited roster. This year, the girls junior varsity basketball team has an exceptionally small pool of talent with only six athletes on the squad.

However, within 6 seconds of the tip-off of their first game on Friday, Dec. 5, that number dropped to five.

The basketball squad faced an uphill battle fielding a team this year. Coach Erin Baskin is stepping back from the head coaching position to spend more time with her baby Tessa. Coach Shannon Bogaski has taken the reins, with Coach Baskin remaining in a support role. Coach Bogaski is new to the Island school district, but as a permanent sub she works throughout the building and is quickly getting to know the students on and off the court.

On Dec. 5, the team welcomed Our Savior New American School to the gym. Another small school, the Pioneers had 10 athletes, a mix of 9th graders to seniors. Several of their players looked familiar, since Shelter Island had played the team during the volleyball season.

The Islanders also are a mix of grades. Seniors Keili Osorio Lopez and Quinn Sobejana head up the team. Captain Osorio Lopez is returning for her 4th season, while Sobejana is rejoining the team after taking last year off. They are joined by four sophomores: Makayla Cronin, Kylie Kuhr Leonard, Natalie Mamisashvili and Maeve Springer, all of whom played last season.

The OSNA game had a bumpy start. Cronin is counted on for her quick and tenacious defense and she was matched up against the Pioneers best player. A quick pivot while guarding a drive to the basketball led to her limping off the court. Kuhr Leonard quickly replaced Cronin, and the Islanders had to make adjustments on the fly. Coach Matthew Dunning, the boys assistant basketball coach, was on the bench and added his knowledge to help adjust the game plan.

The Pioneers jumped out to a 19-0 advantage on the strength of their swarming defense and ability to convert steals into points. Once the Islanders were able to take a breath and get adjusted, they played much more evenly. Springer notched an assist with a nice pass to Osorio Lopez who dropped it in the basket to break the ice. Springer also stole the ball and took it the length of the court to score on a lay-up to end the first quarter on a high note.

Quinn Sobejana dashes by a persistent OSNA defender during the girls’ first game of the season on Dec. 5. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

As the Islanders warmed to the game, a better rhythm was established. Springer and Mamisashvili rotated at point guard, handling the ball and setting up the offense. Sobejana, Orsorio Lopes and Kuhr Leonard’s defense began to slow the Pioneers attack. Sobejana is quick and fierce, going toe-to-toe with athletes a head taller than she. Osorio Lopez is more quietly intense, but despite often guarding bigger athletes, she holds her own down low, getting into position and using her body well. Kuhr Leonard is a fast and enthusiastic player and led the team with four steals, while also scoring 4 points.

During the third quarter, the teams played evenly. The Islanders amped up the pressure on the boards and four different athletes grabbed rebounds. Mamisashvili led the team with a total of 10, while Osorio Lopez had eight, Kuhr Leonard had seven and Springer had four.

The team had vocal fans in the stands. The cheer team led favorite cheers, and the junior high and varsity boys’ teams also added their support.

All players will shoot the ball and all of them also had steals. This versatility is very important for the small squad and keeps opponents on their toes.

Basketball is Mamisashvili’s favorite sport. In the third quarter she made a nice move behind a teammate to get open, called for the ball and took a shot. This ability to see a scoring opportunity developing will be important as the season goes on. In the fourth quarter she blocked a shot, and also grabbed a rebound and put it back up for 2 points.

OSNA took the game 43-12, but the determined Islander team is ready to learn from this opening game and improve.

The team’s goals for the season are to build coordination and communication on the court. They will be focusing on flexibility and adaptability, making good choices, and thinking ahead on plays. Coach Bogaski noted that the team is close knit and is always supportive of one another. This commitment to others while also focusing on improving one’s own skills will pay dividends throughout the season.

The next home game will be against Greenport on Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. Take a break from holiday preparations and come cheer on the team!