Shelter Island Justice Court: Dec. 14, 2025

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Oct. 20, 2025 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Flavio Chavez, to undersized scup, fined $25 plus $75 surcharge.

Renee N. Fondacaro, parking violation, $50.

Jeffrey A. Franzoni, driving while intoxicated, $500 plus $260.

Dorie Hagler, parking violation, $50.

Eric R. Kraus, parking violation, $50.

Brennan K. McGrath, insufficient PFDs, $40.

William C. Reimer, parking violation, $50.

Diego M. Segarra Segarra, parking violation, $125.

Fran L. Taubman, parking violation, $50.

John C. Urgiles, parking violation, $100.

Frederico Azevedo, parking violation, $50.

William N. Warn, driving while ability impaired, $500 plus $260.

A bench warrant was issued for Yeison A. Gonzalez on charges of unlicensed operation and stop sign violations.

Deemed a scofflaw was Brendan P. Carroll on unlicensed driving.

Twenty-seven cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, one in contemplation of dismissal.

Franklin A. Villatoro Canales was arraigned on charges of unlicensed driving and vehicle equipment violation.