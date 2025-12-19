Water Advisory Committee reviews its efforts: A look back and forward

The ongoing endeavors to ensure safe drinking water for Shelter island.(Courtesy Image)

The slimmed down, reorganized Water Advisory Committee reviewed the status of its initiatives on Dec. 15, concluding with its Chairman Andrew Chapman that the accomplishments deserved a B-plus.

Several efforts have been undertaken, with some in progress; others that were planned were delayed by the federal government shutdown, which slowed progress in getting needed data.

Next week, the Town Board has scheduled a public hearing on a proposal to use $25,000 of Water Quality Improvement Fund money to cover costs of a follow-up study of water quality in the Center triangle. The new study would be limited to three zones and look at a select number of properties, but with attention to a wider number of contaminants than the focus of the original study of nitrates.

Unlike the original study, the focus would be on three zones, not 13, with properties selected by Town Engineer Joe Finora. Property owners would have the option not to participate. Mr. Finora would identify others nearby to reveal a tighter vision of water quality in those zones. Specific addresses would not be revealed to Town officials, but full results would reach participating homeowners.

Because there are no major businesses in the zones, it’s assumed contaminants would come from poorly working septic systems, Mr. Chapman said.

Another initiative deals with a 10-year baseline study of water quality conducted by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) to determine if water quality has stayed the same or deteriorated. It’s a three-year study at specific wells, followed by a fourth year of analysis of results. The price tag is $240,000, about eight times what it was for the test concluded in 2018. The WAC has been trying to get a handle on whether there is the possibility of cutting costs, trying to determine what it gets for the added money.

A significant part of the cost comes from the required analysis with the fee to be paid over a four-year period. Because the USGS is a government agency, ability to ask for specific information was delayed through the recently concluded government shutdown. But talks between the WAC and USGS officials are now underway; participation would likely need some grant money.

A cooperative effort between teacher Dan Williams’ high school students, who are testing contributed samples from homeowners, and WAC member Dave Ruby is underway. Mr. Williams said the process has been a positive educational experience for the students and if there was concern at the beginning of the project about accuracy, those have been replaced with what has been learned.

Another initiative delayed by the government shutdown is a USGS study of saltwater intrusion. With reopening of the government, the committee hopes that will be able to move forward.

WAC members have been pleased with initiatives, but want more Island residents to get their water quality tested. Toward that end, they are planning a Water Testing Weekend. Early plans call for choosing a date and attracting members of its own committee, the Town Board, the Conservation Advisory Council, the Water Quality Improvements Advisory Board and volunteers to train to educate property owners on the necessity of having their water quality tested. They would be providing information on how to go about getting the tests done by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services.

Still another initiative is underway to provide information to the public about how to safely dispose of expired or unused pharmaceuticals so they don’t contaminate water quality. The Police Department will accept them for disposal and two pharmacies ­— Colonial in Greenport and Sag Harbor Pharmacy ­— currently delivering medications since the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy ended its prescription operation, will take those unused pharmaceuticals for proper disposal.

In addition, residents can get disposal bags with activated charcoal that, with water added, will deactivate the potency of the medications so they can then be disposed of in residential garbage.