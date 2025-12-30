State parks to start 2026 with ‘First Day Hike’ program

More than 25 ‘First Day’ hikers started off 2025 at Orient Point Beach State Park on Jan. 1. (Credit: Angela Colangelo)

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Canal Corporation are once again inviting New Yorkers to kick off the new year with a “First Day Hike.” Now in its 15th year, the program sponsors hikes held at state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, trails and public lands throughout the state.

On the North Fork, there are three options for participants, with hikes set for Orient Beach State Park, Hallock State Park Preserve and Wildwood State Park. Formats are different for each site, ranging from self-guided hikes to staff- or volunteer-led treks.

The First Day Hike program is family-friendly, with ranges varying from one to five miles depending on location and conditions. Participants should dress appropriately for the weather and wear comfortable shoes for hiking. The forecast for Thursday is calling for partly sunny skies, a high of 30 degrees and light winds to 9 mph for the first day of 2026.

First Day Hike: Orient Beach State Park

This hike kicks off at 10 a.m. at Orient Beach State Park. Participants will gather at the conservation station in the park and hike four miles — or as many of them as you want. Along the way, members of the park team will point out winter waterfowl and any animal tracks they find and share interesting historical and natural facts about the park.

First Day Hike: Hallock State Park Preserve

Also starting at 10 a.m., hikers at Hallock State Park Preserve on Sound Avenue in Riverhead will set off on a 1.5-mile trek with staff from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society. The hike includes walking to and along the park’s one mile of Long Island Sound beach. Hikers will watch for cold stunned sea turtles and clear the beach of marine debris, so it doesn’t wash back into the Sound and potentially harm marine wildlife. Trash pickers will be available to help collect marine debris for those who wish to participate.

First Day Hike: Wildwood State Park

Starting at 9 a.m. at Wildwood State Park, hike the 2.2-mile orange trail through the undeveloped hardwood forest. The trail consists of paved asphalt, sand and packed dirt sections with a couple of inclines and declines. Benches to rest at are located at each map kiosk along the trail. Hikers should meet at the main parking lot, Field 1. No registration is required.

For more information on the state’s First Day Hike program, including an interactive map of all the sites offering hikes, visit parks.ny.gov.