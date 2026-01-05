Shelter Island girls basketball team shorthanded but playing strong 

(Courtesy photo)

While most of the population is still in recovery from December and January holidays, our high school athletes are at work, putting in the time preparing for the second half of their season.

Shelter Island School had a two-week break over Christmas and New Year’s, making the December games seem a long time ago, but the girls’ basketball team had three games just before the vacation, each adding confidence and experience.

On Monday, Dec. 15, the team traveled to Babylon and although the Panthers had a strong defense, the Islanders were able to score a total of 19 points. Babylon played an aggressive offense but by the second half of the game, the team quickly adapted and changed their strategies and came back strong on the defense.

Just one day before the two-week break the Islanders faced Greenport on Thursday, Dec.18. With the starting (and only) five athletes, the team showed that they continue to be determined to improve their skills and teamwork. After a slow start in the first quarter, they adjusted their defense to the Porters’ style of play. Zone defense is best suited for this team, and Coach Shannon Bagaski complimented each athlete’s commitment to remaining aggressive throughout the game. With only five players, they need to play effectively while keeping an eye on fouls.

Shelter Island’s defensive rebounding is good, although Coach Bagaski is focusing on improving on the offensive end as well, giving the athletes a chance to get a second shot. Against the Porters, all players grabbed rebounds, with Natalie Mamisashvili’s 11 leading the team. Kylie Kuhr Leonard nabbed eight and Kieli Osorio Lopez added five. Kuhr Leonard kept the Porters on their toes with six steals. Mamisashvili also blocked a shot.

During the Greenport game, the ball was moved well, with crisper passes and players moving more quickly into position. All players are willing to take shots, spreading out the offensive threat.

The highlight of the pre-break stretch was undoubtedly the Saturday, Dec. 13 Port Jefferson game, played on the Royals home court.

Coach Bagaski said, “The girls played incredible defense and even better offense.” The scoring was very close. The Islanders were winning in the first quarter, tied in the third and fourth and lost by one point. The final score was 34-33, with Port Jeff making a last-minute foul shot to grab the win. With only five players, fatigue played a big role as a reaching defensive foul made the difference.

However, the offense was great to see. Maeve Springer was on fire, hitting six 3-point shots, three 2-point shots, and three 1-point foul shots. Quinn Sobejana nailed a 3-point shot, Natalie Mamisashvili made a 2-point field goal, and Keili Osorio Lopez added a point on foul shots. Coach Bagaski praised the team, “Using new plays with fast and concise passes as well as constant communication, the girls consistently kept the ball in motion with many great assists made by all.”

This confidence bodes well for the remainder of the season. January 5-9 is Spirit Week, with various girls’ and boys’ games scheduled. The cheer team will host a pep rally on Friday, Jan. 9 with the girls’ tip-off at 3:30 p.m. against Center Moriches. Come cheer on our tenacious team and stay for the boys’ varsity game against Ross at 5 p.m.