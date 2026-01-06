Shelter Island Cheer squad strong in numbers and spirit

Senior captain Rosie Hanley, right, leads cheers from center court with Emily Shepherd during Shelter Island’s Dec. 18 home basketball game ahead of winter break. (Credit:Jackson Rohrer)

Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025: The Shelter Island School gym was already beginning to fill as the basketball teams prepared for their final games before winter break. The girls junior varsity team was set to tip off against the Greenport Porters at 4 p.m., followed by the boys varsity matchup against the Pierson Whalers at 5:45 p.m.

As fans took their seats, the cheerleaders took to the sideline. While Shelter Island has fielded a cheer squad for several years, the program is experiencing one of its strongest seasons in recent memory. Under the direction of cheer Coach Adrianne Pitch, now in her fourth year with the team, the squad has seen a noticeable boost in participation this winter, becoming a consistent presence at both boys and girls basketball games.

As the season paused for winter break, the Reporter met with Coach Pitch to discuss the team’s growth this season and what lies ahead in January, a busy stretch that includes a packed schedule of home basketball games for both teams ahead of the season’s conclusion in February.

That stretch will also include the cheer squad’s annual Spirit Week, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 5, through Friday, Jan. 9, culminating in another boys’ and girls’ basketball doubleheader on the final day.

Members of the Shelter Island varsity cheer squad. Back row, from left: Juliana Medina, Regina Kolmogorova-Weisenberg, Kylie Kuhr Leonard, Noemi Torres Leon, Emily Shepherd, and Sadie Green-Clark. Front row, from left: Lily Brigham, Lily Potter, Elizabeth Weslek, Ella Fundora, Rosie Hanley, and Mae Brigham. (Courtesy photo)

“I’m so excited,” Coach Pitch said. “It’s one of our first years that we have a good group going, and all the girls are very dedicated and want to be there. Now we have 12 girls, which means we can do routines, more cheers, and even start working on stunts.”

Coach Pitch, a 4th-grade teacher, is in her fifth year at Shelter Island School. She arrived during the COVID-19 pandemic after previously teaching in Queens, and without much familiarity with the Island. She began coaching cheer shortly after arriving, initially taking time to observe the culture around Shelter Island basketball.

“At first, I was more of a watcher and a listener,” she said. “I was seeing how the coaches talked to the kids and how close those relationships were. Here, the coaches are also your teachers, or you see them at the store. It’s very community-based, and that was something I really loved.”

That sense of connection helped shape the cheer program this season, which has grown in numbers and organization. With a larger roster, the team has been able to expand its cheers and work toward full routines, something Coach Pitch says has made a noticeable difference.

While cheerleading is sometimes misunderstood, Coach Pitch emphasized that it is a recognized interscholastic sport in New York State, requiring athleticism, coordination, and teamwork.

“People see professional cheerleaders and think it’s just dancing on the sidelines,” she said. “But the real sport side is competition. You have a limited amount of time, you’re lifting people, flipping, working extremely hard, and working together as a team to earn points at competitions.”

Beyond competition, the coach believes the cheer team plays an important role in supporting fellow students, particularly during basketball season.

“With more voices and more spirit, the girls want to cheer on their classmates and help lift them up,” she said. “Whether it’s a win or a loss, they’re there to support the teams and bring positive energy no matter what the score is.”

This year’s roster consists of 9th-graders Ella Fundora, Regina Kolmogorova-Weisenberg, Emily Shepherd and Elizabeth Weslek; 10th-graders Lily Brigham, Kylie Kuhr Leonard and Lily Potter; 11th-graders Juliana Medina and Noemi Torres Leon, along with captain Sadie Green-Clark; and senior captains Rosie Hanley and Mae Brigham.

Senior captain Rosie Hanley said the growth has been encouraging, especially with so many younger athletes involved. “I’m super excited to say that we have so many girls on our squad this year,” Hanley said. “Cheer isn’t the most competitive sport at our school, so getting a squad of 12 girls is really incredible. It gives me a lot of hope for the future, especially since most of our girls are underclassmen who are really passionate about the squad.”

Behind the scenes, Coach Pitch said team leadership has been key, with captains taking an active role in helping newer members learn skills and build confidence. “Now that we have a lot of newer girls, our captains really stepped up,” she said. “They’ve been teaching the basics, helping everyone learn the skills, and figuring out where everyone’s strengths are.”

Junior captain Sadie Green-Clark said that leadership has helped transform the team’s identity. “This year truly feels like we are a real cheer team, not just girls on the sidelines,” she said. “Our determination and growing skills make this season feel like a fresh start after cheer felt empty for the past few years. I feel like I’ve earned my role, and I love teaching cheers and putting everything together with my teammates.”