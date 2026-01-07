Shelter Island Police Department Blotter: Jan. 7, 2027

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters.(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On Dec. 30, officers arrested Brad Kitkowski for not having a current liquor license at his restaurant, Isola. See story.

SUMMONSES

On Dec. 31, Giancarlo Carrion of Woodhaven, Queens, was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on New York Avenue.

On Dec. 21, Joseph H. Trevesani of Sag Harbor was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on New York Avenue.

On Dec. 21, John Sabatino of Concord, Mass. received a summons for failure to stop at a stop sign on St. Mary’s Road.

ACCIDENTS

On Dec. 21, a vehicle driven by Eilene Oehl of Shelter Island was observed to sideswipe a parked vehicle owned by Ian Toth of Chappaqua while backing out of a parking space at 29 West Neck Road. Damage exceeded $1,000.

On Dec. 27, Michael Mundy reported a deer had run onto the road and struck his vehicle traveling on North Cartwright Road causing minor damage.

On Dec. 24, Neville Atkins of Shelter Island reported that, after disembarking the North Ferry he reached for something and his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a split rail fence on Summerfield Place.

OTHER REPORTS

On Dec. 19-20, police responded to several reports of downed trees and wires in the wake of a heavy windstorm. Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights on Dec. 20. On Dec. 24, police responded to a complaint that a car parked in the Cartwright area was found with an emptied fuel tank on several occasions. A confidential investigation was opened on Dec. 30. Police responded to a domestic dispute on Jan. 1.

In other reports: police conducted well-being checks; provided lift assists; and notified highway departments of snowy roads.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On Dec. 29, the Animal Control officer (ACO) assisted with returning a dog at large to its owner. On the 30th, a bird in a house had flown out when the ACO arrived. The ACO assisted in returning several dogs at large to their homes.

ALARMS

Police responded to a carbon monoxide activation on Dec. 26, stemming from changing batteries; there was no emergency. The Police and Shelter Island Fire departments (SIFD) responded to a fire alarm on Dec. 26 in the Center. Chief Lechmanski and SIFD found no cause and no emergency. Two commercial alarms in the Center on the 26th were believed to be malfunctions. A report of an odor of gas was investigated by Chief Pelletier and SIFD on the 22nd and no emergency was found. An audible alarm in Hay Beach on Dec. 27 was traced to an open door, which was closed, with no sign of criminal activity.

An alarm in the Center on the 27th was deactivated when no problem was found. A residential alarm was activated at a Ram Island residence on Dec. 30 by high winds. An alarm was activated at the old Jack’s Marine on Dec. 30; employees on the scene did not have the code. Chief Pelletier and SIFD responded to an alarm in the Heights on Jan. 1 and found a false alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Town Emergency Medical Services responded to aided cases on Dec. 20, 22, 23, 24, 26 (2), 27, 31 (2); and Jan. 1 and transported nine patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital and one to Southampton Hospital.