Uncategorized

What is that? Jan. 12, 2026

By Ambrose Clancy

Can you identify this photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Last week’s mystery photo (see below) of the top of The Village of Dering Harbor’s Village Hall was recognized immediately by Richie Surozenski. He phoned us to say: “I should know, I spent 38 years there.” Richie was referring to his career as Highway Superintendent for the Village.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Roger McKeon was, of course, right on the money in identifying the pediment of the graceful Greek revival building.

Ambrose Clancy

Ambrose Clancy has been the editor of the Shelter Island Reporter since 2012. He’s worked as a staff reporter for The North Shore Sun, the Southampton Press and was associate editor of the Riverhead News-Review and an editor at Long Island Business News.

Looking to comment on this article? Send us a letter to the editor instead.

Tags

Related Content