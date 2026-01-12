What is that? Jan. 12, 2026
If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.
Last week’s mystery photo (see below) of the top of The Village of Dering Harbor’s Village Hall was recognized immediately by Richie Surozenski. He phoned us to say: “I should know, I spent 38 years there.” Richie was referring to his career as Highway Superintendent for the Village.
Roger McKeon was, of course, right on the money in identifying the pediment of the graceful Greek revival building.