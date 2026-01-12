What is that? Jan. 12, 2026

Can you identify this photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Last week’s mystery photo (see below) of the top of The Village of Dering Harbor’s Village Hall was recognized immediately by Richie Surozenski. He phoned us to say: “I should know, I spent 38 years there.” Richie was referring to his career as Highway Superintendent for the Village.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Roger McKeon was, of course, right on the money in identifying the pediment of the graceful Greek revival building.