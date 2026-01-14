Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Jan. 14, 2026

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters.(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On Jan. 6, Saul Marcos Osorios of Shirley was ticketed for speeding, 40 mph in a 25-mph zone, and non-transparent side windows, on New York Avenue.

On Jan. 6, Ingrid Lesmes Ariza of Manorville was ticketed for unlicensed operation and speeding, 43 mph in a 25-mph zone, on New York Avenue.

On Jan. 7, Debre Demers of Shelter Island received a summons for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

ACCIDENTS

On Jan. 6, David Gentile’s vehicle was struck by a deer on North Ferry Road. No damage to the vehicle was reported and the deer was dispatched.

On Dec. 29, Susan Laspia of Shelter Island was entering the parking lot of the Center Post Office when her vehicle was struck by one operated by John White of Manassas, Va. Damage did not exceed $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Police notified highway departments of hazardous snowy road conditions on Jan. 2. An unauthorized money transfer was reported on Jan. 2. Responding to a report of persons on the ice at Ice Pond on Jan. 4, an officer found no one on the ice and interviewed a person who said his family had been there and left. The officer provided guidance on the risks of being on the ice and advised caution.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on Jan. 2 and 3; radar enforcement in the Heights on the 6th. Eight traffic stops were conducted, resulting in warnings as well as the tickets listed above. Responding on the 8th to a report of a runner on the wrong side of the road in the dark, police notified the runner of the correct side for pedestrians and advised wearing a reflective vest. The runner moved to the correct side of the road and used his cellphone for illumination.

Responding to a report of an open garage door in Hay Beach, police determined there was no sign of criminal activity and advised the owner. An officer advised a landscaper on Ram Island on Jan. 8 not to block both lanes of traffic. A driver advised police on Jan. 8 that he had struck a robotic surveying station on South Ferry Road causing over $1,000 in damage.

In other reports, police submitted administrative reports to the state; conducted ferry traffic; advised Optimum of low-hanging cable wires; provided school crossings; assisted with vehicle entry; provided lift assists; conducted court duty; and provided well-being checks.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer received a complaint about a barking dog and advised the owner of Town regulations. A deer stuck in a fence on Jan. 5 had escaped by the time the ACO arrived. The ACO collected a bat in distress in Cartwright on the 6th and brought it to the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center to be overwintered. The ACO assisted with searches for several dogs at large.

ALARMS

An alarm activation in the Heights on Jan. 2 was accidental. A waterflow alarm activation in the Heights on Jan. 2 was deemed accidental by Shelter Island Fire Dept. (SIFD) Chief Chavez on the scene, as was one on the 4th. Police and SIFD responded to an alarm in the Heights on the 7th that was deemed false.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to cases on Jan. 2, 5, 7 (2). Three persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One person was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center.