Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Jan. 22, 2026

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TUESDAY, JANUARY 27

Story Time, (for children ages 0-4) 10 a.m. Join Mary in cozy story time at the library.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 31

Story Time, (for children ages 2-5) 10:30 a.m. Reading new books and old favorites at the library.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JANUARY 23

Talking the Bill of Rights, 6 p.m. Zoom. Episode 1. Terry Lucas and Mara Zonderman will discuss the Bill of Rights history, relevance and role in the founding of the country. Sign up at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

MONDAY, JANUARY 26

Estate Planning, 10 a.m. Zoom. How 2026 changes can affect your planning. Register at the library website. shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Veterans Benefits Assistance, 5 p.m. In person. A representative from Disabled American Veterans will be at the library to clarify some misconceptions and offer suggestions. Register at the Library website. shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

TUESDAY, JANUARY 27

Mystery Book Club, 5:30 p.m. Zoom. “Fair Play” by Louise Hegarty. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28

Cook Book Club, 5 p.m. Bring your favorite comfort food to share with others, as well as the recipe. Sign up on the clipboard at the library.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 30

Out of Print, 4 p.m. Zoom. Discussion with Jake Williams, podcaster whose series explored the effort to save the Reporter. With panelists Ambrose Clancy, Susan Carey Dempsey and Sara Verwymeren. Sign up at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

WQIAB, Thursday, Jan. 22, 6 – 7 p.m.

Water Advisory Committee, Monday, Jan. 26, 2 – 4 p.m.

Waterways Management Advisory Council, Monday, Jan. 26, 5 – 6 p.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Capital Planning and Grants Committee, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

ZBA Hearing, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 7:30 – 9 p.m.