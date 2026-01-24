What is that? Jan. 24, 2026

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Only Roger McKeon — big surprise — correctly identified last week’s photo (see below), keeping his current streak alive.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

“It’s the new school barrier gate with its control box,” Roger emailed us.

School District Clerk Jacki Dunning elaborated further, writing to us that it’s an additional safety measure. “That was installed by the Police Department and the Town. It’s an electronic ‘arm’ to close off School Street during dropoff and pickup times.”