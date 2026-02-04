ICE swarms into Greenport, allegedly arrests person in line for ferry

Car allegedly belonging to federal agents is spotted near the north ferry in Greenport on Wednesday morning. (Courtesy photo)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents swept into Greenport early Wednesday, allegedly arresting a driver who was getting ready to get on a North Ferry boat to Shelter Island.

A witness told The Suffolk Times that ICE officers pulled up behind a car in line for the ferry around 6:30 a.m. and cuffed the driver.

Southold Police Chief Steve Grattan confirmed that federal agents “were out in Greenport this morning” — days after anti-ICE demonstrators held a vigil in the village to the protest the controversial activity.

Chief Grattan could not confirm if any arrests were made.

ICE agents were also spotted near Greenport High School during the morning drop-off, according to multiple sources. The school district has a large Hispanic population.

The Suffolk Times reached out to Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi, Greenport school district superintendent Beth Doyle and Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski for comment.

Last week, residents called on Southold Town leaders to take a stand against allowing ICE activity on the North Fork.

Greenport’s Seth Egan presented a Change.org petition he had started that had been signed by 800 people. It had grown to more than 900 by Wednesday.

Southold officials hosted a public forum on immigration enforcement last January, where Chief Grattan said his officers would “not actively participate in immigration enforcement,” but would provide assistance in peacekeeping and traffic control upon request.

Chief Grattan said the town’s policy regarding immigration enforcement has not changed since last year’s meeting.

“Our priority is providing public safety to our community,” he said.

A vigil was held last Friday on Shelter Island, Greenport and eight other East End communities as part of a nationwide “ICE OUT” protest following the death of Alex Pretti in Minnesota. Mr. Pretti was shot and killed during a confrontation with federal agents.