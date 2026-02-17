Taking the temperature of Shelter Island: Community Forum to focus on healthcare

Deputy Town Supervisor Meg Larsen, the point person for the Town Board on the pharmacy issue, will be a featured panelist in the Reporter’s upcoming Community Forum.(Courtesy photo)

An issue that dominates most American communities — healthcare — has an even more noteworthy relevance to Shelter Island.

With the 50-plus age group representing more than 55% of the total population, and a significant number of year-round residents over 65, the Island’s focus on healthcare needs is no mystery.

Factor that in with the loss of the only pharmacy serving Island residents, and physician hours cut back drastically, and serious questions are being asked by the Town government and the community as a whole about the health of residents no matter their age .

Seeking to address these concerns and answer these questions, the Reporter’s next Community Forum on Thursday, March 5, at the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall will focus on the Island’s healthcare situation in the present and for the future. A panel of experts from several sectors has been assembled.

The panelists are:

• Dr. Alison Madden, Chief Medical Officer of Stony Brook Long Island Hospital

• Meg Larsen, Deputy Supervisor, Town of Shelter Island

• John Reilly, Shelter Island resident and Physician Assistant

• Mark Kanarvogel, Chief of Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services

• Kelly Brochu, Shelter Island Senior Center Director

After the panel has fielded questions from the moderator, Reporter staffer Charity Robey, the floor will be open for questions from the audience.

Again, the event will be on Thursday, March 5, at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. The forum will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and is free to all.