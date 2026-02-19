Country Club drops plan to buy Shelter Island for staff housing

Shelter Island House. (Reporter file photo)

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club (GBCC) has decided not to pursue the purchase of the Shelter Island House, a hotel on Stearns Point Road that was to be used for staff housing during the club’s busy summer months.

In order to transition the hotel to seasonal housing, the club expected to complete due diligence with respect to the regulations of the Town, Suffolk County and New York State. GBCC was being advised by land use attorneys and local engineering consultant Matt Sherman.

It was believed that seasonal housing was similar enough to the existing hotel that it would receive approval. Ultimately, however, they encountered too many hurdles to obtaining a “Special Permit” under the pre-existing nonconforming use variance that the hotel enjoys. It also became apparent that the plan was encountering opposition from the property’s local neighbors.

The club’s argument that seasonal staff residents would actually result in fewer cars, less effluent, and no late-night noise from hotel and restaurant patrons failed to dissuade the opposition from nearby property holders.

The club had raised $2 million in anticipation of the purchase, by allowing 10 new special memberships. Those funds will be placed in a special account to be devoted to acquiring property for staff housing should the opportunity arise. The club plans to build that fund further to enable future acquisitions.

Opportunities to build or acquire property capable of providing sufficient housing will be pursued if the opportunity presents itself in a zone that would permit such use.

A committee has been formed to explore other solutions to the club’s long-term housing needs, including purchasing single-family homes that may come on the market. For the 2026 season, GBCC will house seasonal staff in rental properties, as it has in recent years.

The seller of the Shelter Island House was informed of the decision to terminate the contract in the wake of a GBCC board meeting on Jan. 17.