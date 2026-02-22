Update: Island readies for blizzard, Town meetings canceled, Library closed Monday

Snow is expected to fall staring at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22, accumulating 16 to 24 inches by 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23. (Credit: National Weather Service)

.The National Weather Service (NWS) has updated its Blizzard and Coastal Flooding Warning.

Heavy snow is expected to move in around 4 p.m. today bringing about an inch before sunset. Tonight, according to the NWS, snow will be heavy at times and blowing snow is expected after 10 p.m. It will be windy, with a northeast wind at 22 to 27 mph, and increasing to 31 to 36 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. According to the NWS, new snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches is possible.

For Monday, mainly before 4 p.m., the snow could be heavy at times. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches is possible.

According to Chief Jim Read, Emergency Management Coordinator for Shelter Island, the Town’s Snow Emergency will be extended until 6 p.m. on Monday.

Town offices will be closed, and Town meetings scheduled for Monday will be postponed or canceled. According to Chief Read, “Additional information regarding rescheduling will be communicated separately as appropriate.”

As stated before:

Highway Department crews remain prepared and actively planning for extended operations.

PSEG continues to staff the Island from Sunday evening through the overnight period into Monday in anticipation of potential outages.

Senior Services remains prepared, should it become necessary, to open the Senior Center as a shelter in the event of extended power outages.

Suffolk County Executive Romaine has issued a travel ban for Suffolk County — except for essential workers and plow operators — beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Monday.