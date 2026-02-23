Storm update: Reports on blizzard’s impact

A sign of how severe the blizzard was — a town snowplow stuck on Cobbetts Lane on Monday morning. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Police Chief Jim Read, the Emergency Management Coordinator for Shelter Island, issued a report at 3 p.m. Monday on the blizzard — named Winter Storm Hernando — that hammered Shelter Island from Sunday afternoon into Monday afternoon.

Based on multiple local observations, the chief said, unofficial snowfall totals on Shelter Island are now estimated to be approximately 24 inches over the past 24 hours, consistent with snowfall reports across eastern Suffolk County. Snow and blowing snow conditions persisted through the afternoon, with strong winds continuing to impact visibility and roadway conditions. While snowfall is beginning to taper, hazardous travel conditions remain.

A tree transformed by the storm. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

There were no major incidents to report, the chief said. The Island’s Emergency Medical Services responded to one call during the storm, with the Police and Highway departments also responding. Highway crews arrived ahead of ambulance personnel to clear access along a long, flag-lot driveway, allowing emergency responders to reach the residence safely and efficiently.

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

“I want to recognize and thank our volunteer EMS crews for their exceptional professionalism and dedication while operating in extremely difficult conditions, safely transporting the patient to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital,” Chief Read said. “Their efforts reflect the commitment and teamwork that keep our community safe during severe weather events.”

During overnight storm conditions on Feb. 22, Shelter Island Police Officer Glenn Kehl, left, and Detective Andrew Graffagnino continued patrolling while shoveling paths and keeping police vehicles clean and operational so police services could continue without interruption. (Courtesy Shelter Island Police Department)

Highway Department crews are continuing to clear primary and secondary roadways across the Island. Overnight clearing operations will continue, and the highway foreman will have snowplows staged at operators’ homes to support any overnight emergency responses if needed.

PSEG reported minimal outages, and crews remain positioned on the Island to respond as necessary, the chief said, adding that North and South ferry companies reported operating without incident.

Suffolk County has announced that the travel ban will be lifted at 6 p.m. Monday. However, town officials strongly recommend that residents continue to remain at home and avoid unnecessary travel to allow highway crews to safely continue clearing roadways. The East End experienced significant snowfall and elevated wind conditions through the evening, and hazardous conditions remain in many areas.

Fierce winds across Gardiner’s Bay Country Club fairways. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

“The primary message to residents and non-essential workers remains unchanged. Please stay home and remain off the roadways whenever possible,” the chief said. “Limiting travel is essential to allow snow removal operations to continue efficiently and to ensure emergency vehicles can respond without delay.”

Shelter Island School will be closed tomorrow to support cleanup efforts and avoid placing students and staff at unnecessary risk due to current conditions, according to school officials.

Town government offices will be closed tomorrow due to weather conditions and ongoing employee and public safety concerns. The Town Board Work Session, previously scheduled for Tueaday morning will be rescheduled, with additional information to follow.