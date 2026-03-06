Bayman, Councilman spar

Bayman Bert Waife. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

A long-time baymen unable to continue his use of docking at Daniel Lord Road tried to bypass a direct request for alternative docking by applying for a permit to use Graces Lane docking, owned by the Town for his operations in June, July or August.

Bayman Bert Waife has long docked his craft at Daniel Lord Road. But the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has notified Town officials that grass has been ruined by people dragging crafts up from the water and even walking on the grassy area. They want the grass restored and a permanent end to it being trampled.

That forced Mr. Waife to find another area to tie up his craft and he thought he had it at Grace’s Lane.

“I think this is your problem,” Councilman Albert Dickson said.

The Grace Lane area may not be used much during the off season, but through the summer months, it’s a recreation area for full and seasonal residents and visitors, Mr. Dickson said.

“You’re putting me out of business,” said Mr. Waife, operator of Eel Town Oysters. He charged the Town Board with putting interests of part-time people above those who are year-round residents. It is “a hardship” not to be able to continue to use Daniel Lord Road, Mr. Waife said.

Deputy Supervisor Meg Larsen intervened and said the Town would like to help Mr. Waife locate a place to tie up his craft, asking for time.

“We want baymen where appropriate” and an effort to come up with an appropriate waterfront area, Ms. Larsen said.

Supervisor Amber-Brach Williams promised the Town Board will look at possible solutions.

Meanwhile, operators of several businesses — most of whom have previously been granted permits to operate their businesses on Town-owned land — got the okay for this summer while more information i is needed from a few to clarify areas of use and for Mr. Softee, who travels the roadways selling ice cream products to shut down his music when he stops. The music has caused complaints from residents.

Those expected to be operating this summer besides Mr. Softee are: The Islander Food Truck, Kayak Shelter Island, RideShore, BonSpa, Venture Out and Cara Moorcroft Pilates.

There could be others applying but to help merchants get their approvals earlier than they have in past years, the date to apply was moved up.