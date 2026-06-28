Hochul advances nuclear development

Karl Grossman

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has just issued a statement headed: “Governor Hochul Announces Major Milestone to Facilitate New Advanced Nuclear Development.” It repeats her declaration in her State of the State address in January to have five gigawatts of new nuclear power — the equivalent of five nuclear power plants the size of the nuclear plant constructed in Shoreham in Suffolk County — built in New York State. She announced: “Today’s action marks the start of a full examination of ways to bring new advanced nuclear power online.” Last year, as she directed the New York Power Authority to facilitate construction of new nuclear power plants, Hochul said: “I’m the first Democratic governor in a generation to say to nuclear: ‘I’m embracing this.’” Then, and in the new announcement, she said the new nuclear power plants in New York would produce “zero-emissions electricity” and be “advanced” models. However, as environmental attorney Susan Shapiro said at what has been a series of “Forums for a Nuclear-Free New York” held in recent months to counter Hochul’s nuclear drive: “It is patently untrue that nuclear energy is zero-emissions or a carbon-free source of energy.” The nuclear fuel-cycle, which includes mining, milling and fuel enrichment and fabrication, is “carbon-intensive,” said Shapiro. Moreover, nuclear power plants themselves emit carbon, a radioactive form, Carbon-14. The claim that nuclear power is “emissions free” is a “fraud on the public,” said Shapiro. It’s “not part of a solution to climate change.” While pushing nuclear power, Hochul at the same time is delaying implementation of the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, heralded when it was enacted in 2019 as the way to offset climate change by utilizing green, renewable, clean energy sources led by solar and wind. As to the “advanced” nuclear power plants that Hochul cites, Gordon Edwards, president of the Canadian Coalition for Nuclear Responsibility, said at the forums that nuclear power plants now being proposed and labeled “advanced” by the nuclear industry are actually not “advanced” but designs tried 50 and 60 years ago that didn’t succeed. The industry is seeking to sell them as “new and improved” and they are neither, said Edwards. Meanwhile, in the State Legislature in recent months there’s been an effort, led by Senator Kevin Parker (D-Brooklyn), chair of the Senate Energy Committee, to pass the New

Shelter Island witnessed a heroic community effort on Saturday, June 20, when individuals, organizations, the Police Department and Town government worked seamlessly for the common good. They, along with the crowds of Islanders — and runners and fans from far afield — who showed up on a nearly-perfect summer day to take part in the 10K, and the inspiring athletes of all age levels and conditions, made it a day to remember. The Police Department, under the direction of Chief Jim Read, did a remarkable job, aided by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police, of keeping everyone safe without ham-handed tactics. Compromising liberty for security is an ongoing national debate. On an albeit small, local level, the Police Department nevertheless showed how both ideals can work together with a minimum of friction. Procedures were thought through before being implemented. The department got the word out early and often about security procedures, so people knew what to expect. Everyone was aware of the security presence, but no one was threatened by it. Even the officers stopping traffic or directing motorists toward detours were courteous, informative and professional. Those volunteers helping race participants at the school during registration and the happy crowd at the after-race party are to be congratulated for their selfless efforts and miles of smiles. The sport of long distance running is done outside, and not in enclosed stadiums with digitized beer ads and a trip to the concession stand requiring a preliminary meeting with your financial consultant. Shelter Island is perfect for the sport of distance racing. Not just for the physical beauty, but for the spirit of those who turn out to cheer the athletes on their quests. Elsewhere in this edition of the Reporter you’ll read praise for Mary Ellen Adipietro, Dr. Frank Adipietro, and others, along with the hundreds of volunteers they led, who

advancing safe, clean and affordable energy systems development of nuclear power facilities represents a fundamental shift in state energy policy that is inconsistent with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act mandate for an affordable, clean and renewable energy transition.

In the next sentence it cites a nuclear power plant fiasco on Long Island: the Shoreham nuclear power plant, just

39 air miles northwest of Shelter Island. It was blocked from commercial operation by grassroots opposition

and resistance by Suffolk County and New York State governments largely based on public safety concerns.

Some $7 billion was spent building the Shoreham Plant, which the Long Island Lighting Company originally

estimated would cost “in the $65-$75 million range.”

The measure says: “New York’s own experience, including the Shoreham facility, illustrates the financial risks

of nuclear power facilities, which resulted in substantial and lasting costs to ratepayers without delivering electricity.”

A most recent venture in nuclear power in the United States is also cited, the two Vogtle nuclear power plants opened in

Georgia. They are the only nuclear powerplants built from scratch in the U.S. since the Three

Mile Island accident in 1979. Their estimated cost of $4 billion ballooned to $36 billion.

The “five gigawatts, the equivalent of five nuclear power facilities” which Hochul is seeking to have

built, says the measure, would cost an “estimated $100 billion.” And “they are being advanced without

a financial and environmental assessment, sufficient legislative oversight, or public transparency, contrary to

principles of fiscal responsibility and good governance.”

The bill goes on: “Nuclear power facilities pose inherent safety and environmental risks, including potential catastrophic accidents, long-

term radioactive waste with no permanent disposal solution, and significant public health concerns for

surrounding communities.”

During the moratorium, A comprehensive, evidence-based assessment will be conducted … to analyze the expense, health, safety,

security, opportunity costs, community impact and environmental impacts of nuclear power facilities, including but not limited to mining and fuel production, construction, operation, nuclear waste long-term management, site and off-site remediation, and a caparisons to alternative energy sources.” It would be conducted by a Nuclear Assessment Task Force.

Action on the bill, however, stalled in the State Legislature before it ended its 2026 session last month. When it reconvenes in January 2027 it can revisit the measure.

Will Hochul’s “embracing” nuclear power affect her re-election bid in the November election? Her Republican opponent, Bruce Blakeman, also supports nuclear power.

Blakeman, the Nassau County executive, has said, “Nuclear power has many attributes going for its expansion … But it will not get off the ground unless there is an organized effort to build public support — which is not happening today.”