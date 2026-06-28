Across the Moat: Full Strawberry Moon Hike

Bug Light. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

On Monday, June 29, from 9 to 10 p.m., Islanders are invited to join Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt (FLPG) and South Fork Natural History Museum (SOFO) in Bridgehampton on a leisurely-paced hike under the Strawberry Moon. This name, universal to every Algonquin tribe, is linked to the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries during the month of June. Hike through Vineyard Field’s open field trails and enjoy homemade Strawberry Shortcake afterward. Meet at the SOFO Museum parking lot, 377 Bridgehampton Turnpike. Leader: Jean Mc Dermott, 631-599-2391. RSVP: [email protected].