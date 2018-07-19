A weekly round-up of activities and events on Shelter Island.

This week

FAMILY ART

Susan Schrott, psychotherapist, artist, yoga teacher and actress and her mother, Leah Kornfeld Friedman, are offering an inspiring talk about the side-by-side exhibition of their artwork and their unspoken connection in the style and themes of their work on Thursday July 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library. The art exhibit is currently on display at the library.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL

An ice cream social will take place at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Thursday, July 19 at 7 p.m. The event will offer a make-your-own sundae station and board games. All are welcome and the event is free.

THEINERT MEMORIAL FUND

The Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund Annual Benefit is set for Thursday, July 19 at the South Ferry East Landing. A lawn party will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a ferry cruise from 7 to 9 p.m. The gathering will feature a southern boil, a sunset cruise and live music. Tickets are $50. Register online at jjtmf.org or contact Melissa at [email protected] or call (631) 835-6503.

HAY BEACH COCKTAIL PARTY

The Hay Beach Association will be holding their annual members’ cocktail party at the home of Nancy and Bob Fredericks on Saturday, July 21 from 3 to 6 p.m. Membership is $35 per year, per family. For more information contact Mr. Fredericks at (631) 749-1972 or email [email protected]

LIBRARY RIBBON CUTTING

The Shelter Island Library is hosting a celebration on Saturday, July 21 at 10:30 a.m. The library staff wants to show their gratitude for the ways the community has supported the library. The community is invited to celebrate the new Youth Services Room with a ribbon cutting ceremony along with tea, coffee, nibbles and games.

SILVER BEACH MEETING

The Silver Beach Association is holding its annual meting on Sunday, July 22 at the Center Firehouse. A business meeting will take place at 5 p.m., followed by a social hour at 6:30 p.m. Sandwiches and refreshments will be provided by the Silver Beach Association. A donation of $5 is suggested.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION

The Shelter Island Library is hosting a community conversation in the Community Room on Monday, July 23 at 6 p.m. to discuss the library’s future as part of its strategic planning process. Light refreshments will be served.

BLOOD DRIVE

A blood drive will be held at the Town of Shelter Island EMS Building on Tuesday, July 24 from 2 to 8 p.m. at 12 Manwaring Road. Donors must bring photo ID, weigh at least 110 pounds, be between 16 and 75 years old and have not gotten tattoos in the last 12 months. Those aged 16 need parental permission. To schedule an appointment call Judy Meringer at (631) 749-0291.

Next week

TASTE OF THE ISLAND

“A Taste of Shelter Island,” a summer benefit for the Perlman Music Program, will be held on the PMP campus on Friday, July 27. Cocktails, orchestra, chorus concert and dinner featuring the food of Island restaurants. Tickets start at $350. For details, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call Katie Nojima at (212) 877-5045.

PREDATOR OLYMPICS

“Young naturalists: Predator Olympics,” for children ages 4 and up from 10:30 a.m. to noon on July 28. Children will learn about predators, their place within the food web and will test their abilities against those of predators. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

Coming Up

MARSH MUDDLING

Young naturalists: Muddling in the Marsh, at Mashomack Preserve on August 3 from 10:30 a.m. to noon offers children ages 4 and up an opportunity to discover the salt marsh and learn why it is called nursery of the sea. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

PERLMAN CONCERT

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks will perform on August 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the performance tent on the Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

Across the moat:

AMERICA’S FIREBOAT

Fire Fighter, America’s fireboat, celebrates the 80th anniversary of her commissioning in August. The longest serving fireboat in the history of the New York City Fire Department, Fire Fighter’s career spanned 72 years. To acknowledge and celebrate this National Historic Landmark Vessel, the Fire Fighter Museum offers a weekend birthday bash including the following events:

On August 24 a kickoff water display takes place in the waters off Mitchel Park Marina in Greenport at 7 p.m. On August 25 at the marina, the ship is open for tours. Live fire service demonstrations will be offered. All are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On August 26 at the marina, the ship is open for tours from 9 a.m. to noon. Fire Fighter is rechristened 80 years to the day after her initial commissioning from noon to 1:30 p.m. Performing the ceremony is Susan Gibbs of the SS United States Conservancy, granddaughter of naval architect William Francis Gibbs, who designed Fire Fighter at the marina at 1:30 p.m.

Comments

comments