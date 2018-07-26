Island calendar: July 26, 2018

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

Duplicate Bridge, Thursdays, 1 p.m. Arrive at 12:45 p.m. to set up. St. Mary’s Church. All levels welcome. (631) 749-2321.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Mondays and Fridays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays, 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Havens farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society. Runs through September 1. (631) 749-0025.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays and Fridays, 1:30 p.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Men’s Ad Hoc Golf, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (ends June 19). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 21 Manwaring Road.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Sundays, 9:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Leith. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Tuesdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 26

Book signings, at Finley’s Fiction will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sisters Carrie Doyle, author of “Hampton Murder Mystery” and Liz Doyle Carey, author of a junior lifeguard series, will speak about their books.

Great Decisions, moderated discussion of today’s important world affairs. This month’s topic: “Media and Foreign Policy.” 5:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, JULY 27

“A Taste of Shelter Island,” summer benefit for the Perlman Music Program. Held on the PMP campus. Cocktails, orchestra, chorus concert and dinner featuring the food of Island restaurants. Tickets start at $350. For details, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call Katie Nojima at (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, JULY 28

Story Thyme, a farm-related story read to little ones by the local librarian. 10 to 10:30 a.m., Sylvester Manor Farmstand. Free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

Young naturalists: Predator Olympics, for children ages 4 and up from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Children will learn about predators and their place within the food web and will test their abilities against those of predators. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

MONDAY, JULY 30

Time Travelers, a week-long summer program for children ages 6 to 12 to explore Shelter Island’s history through music, art, performance, crafts, gardening and games. Meets 9 a.m. to noon through Friday at the Shelter Island Historical Society. $100 per child for Historical Society members, $150 for non-members (includes membership). $10 discount for multiple children in the same family. For information, email [email protected]

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1

Adventures at Mashomack, a six-mile hike for grades 6 to 12 led by Bethany Ortmann and Cindy Belt. 1 to 4 p.m. Meet at Mashomack’s visitor center. Co-sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. Free. Register at (631) 749-0309. Raindate August 2.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 3

Young naturalists: Muddling in the Marsh, at Mashomack Preserve from 10:30 a.m. to noon offers children ages 4 and up an opportunity to discover the salt marsh and learn why it is called nursery of the sea. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 4

Story Thyme, a farm-related story read to little ones by the local librarian. 10 to 10:30 a.m., Sylvester Manor Farmstand. Free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

Nature photography, at Mashomack Preserve with volunteer Jim Colligan offers aspiring photographers ages 12 and up the opportunity to learn the tricks of using light and shot selection to take nature photos during the normally off-limits time from 5:30 to 7 p.m. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

MONDAY, AUGUST 6

Colonial multi-sport program, a four-day camp for grades K through 6. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fiske Field. Pack a bagged lunch. Meets daily through August 9. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $300 ($200 for year-round residents). Register at (631) 749-0309.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 7

Crystal singing bowl meditation, for ages 18 and up offered by Maria Maier. 9 a.m. Shelter Island Youth Center. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $10. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Soil fertility and health for vegetable crop production, a workshop on soil sampling, chemistry and fertility offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension. 2 to 3 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm Free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 8

Adventures at Mashomack, a kayak outing for grades 6 to 12 led by Bethany Ortmann and Cindy Belt. 1 to 4 p.m. Meet at Mashomack’s visitor center. Co-sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $45. Space limited. Register at (631) 749-0309. Raindate August 9.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 10

Young Naturalists: Traditional Native American Crafts is for children ages 4 and up from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Artist Grace Markman guides attendees in exploring the culture of the Manhanset Native Americans who lived on Shelter Island through native crafts including pot making. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

Works in Progress concert, students of the Perlman Music Program perform classical masterworks. 7:30 p.m., performance tent, Shelter Island campus. Free and open to the public. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

July 26: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

July 27: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.

July 31: Town Board Work Session, 1 p.m.

August 1: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

August 2: W.Q.I.P.A., 6 p.m.

