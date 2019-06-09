Short game blues? Try Goat Hill’s ‘Chip & Sip Clinic’

Focusing on the short game is one of the most important things golfers can do to improve their scores.



About 70 percent of a golf score is decided by how good you are around and on the green. Yet, it’s the one area many of us neglect to practice as often as we should.

So, Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) asked PGA Professional Bob DeStefano, retired head pro at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and Reporter columnist, to help give our chipping, pitching and putting skills a boost, with a bit of Goat Hill fun thrown in. He’ll host our first “Chip and Sip” short game clinic at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18.

All golfers of all abilities are welcome. Cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. It includes about an hour of instruction and a beer, wine or soft drink — some call it “swing oil” — before or after the lesson. A sign-up sheet is posted outside the pro shop.

Remembering George Blados

Goat Hill lost a favorite son this year when long-time greenskeeper, George Blados, died in January. Two years ago, SICC members declared June 10 “George Blados Day” to honor his many years of tireless service to the club. Current groundskeeper Brian Lechmanski credits George for teaching him how to best care for and maintain Goat Hill’s unique course. And by the looks of the fairways and greens this season, George’s legacy certainly lives on.

Nine and Dine

All this month, players can tee off from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and enjoy lunch, all for just $30. The cost covers greens fee for nine holes, a cart and a selection from a special “Nine and Dine” menu (lunch service begins at noon). Be sure to check in at the pro shop.

Don’t forget dad

All SICC members receive 10 percent off merchandise in the pro shop this month. Stock up on hats and shirts, and a gift for dad for Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16.

Weekly scrambles for men and women

SICC hosts weekly, no-pressure scrambles for men and women. Men tee off at 10 a.m. Thursdays and women at 10 a.m. Fridays. No sign-up needed; just come and play.

Pro shop hours

The pro shop is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cart and golf club rentals and range tokens are available. No tee times are needed; it’s first-come, first-off the tee.

Tournament schedule

Tuesday, June 18: Legionnaires from Post 419 in Amagansett annual golf outing (rain date June 25). Tee-off is 9 a.m.

Wednesday, July 10: SICC tournament, 4 p.m. start.

Sunday, September 8: SICC tournament, start time TBD.

Call the pro shop at (631) 749-0416 or Flying Goat at (631) 749-5404 for information about your next group outing.

Join Goat Hill today!

A membership at SICC at Goat Hill remains the most affordable on the East End. Several membership options are available for golf and non-golfing members. Shelter Island first-responders receive a 10 percent discount on their membership fee as a thank-you for their service.

All SICC members receive a 10-percent discount for food and beverage purchased at Flying Goat, and discounts on cart rentals and driving range tokens.

Flying Goat offers first-time-ever members a complimentary bottle of wine with dinner. Be sure to present your membership card and inform the staff you are a first-time-ever member.

Applications are available at the pro shop and online at shelterislandcountryclub.com.

