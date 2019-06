A bright morning will turn cloudy and showers are possible, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

There’s the possibility of a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Temperatures will reach a high of 67 degrees and a light, easterly wind at 5 to 10 mph is in the NWS forecast.

Tonight there will be showers and a possible thunderstorm with a low temperature of about 64 degrees. The wind will shift to the south at 7 to 11 mph, according to the NWS.

