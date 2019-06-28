A Shelter Island man was taken by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Lake Drive.

According to the Shelter Island Police Department, James Tuthill, 66, was on a bicycle about 9:30 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle operated by John Kimmelmann, 51, of Shelter Island.

Police officers and Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

According to the police, Mr. Tuthill sustained serious injuries, including head and body trauma. He was treated at the scene by EMS personnel and taken by helicopter to Stony Brook, where he remains in serious condition.

The police reported late last night that an active investigation is ongoing.

