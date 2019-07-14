Columns

PETER WALDNER PHOTO

Minding her own business and trying to get in some grilling over the holiday weekend, artist and ArtSI member Kathy Hammond encountered a huge box turtle near the pond behind her home.

No one — Kathy, the turtle or the hot dog — was injured in the taking of this photo.

Watch closely in coming weeks, as we follow the adventuresome turtle (or a reasonable facsimile) and his trek through the Island, all leading to the 10th annual ArtSI Studio Tour coming up Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18.

