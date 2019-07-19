Heart wave on tap —Senior Center could offer relief

Temperatures could soar into the 90s this weekend, but Senior Services Director Laurie Fanelli and Police Chief Jim Read are prepared to help those who are the most vulnerable.

“We have nothing planned right now,” Chief Read said about opening the Senior Center, but Ms. Fanelli said she will open the building for residents who don’t have air conditioning or whose systems may break down during the heat wave.

Chief Read said if anyone needs an air conditioned space to ride out the oppresive heat, they should call the Police Department at its non-emergency line, 631-749-0600, and police will ensure that the Senior Center is opened.

He said with the good neighbor efforts on the Island coupled with families of elderly resident, there tends to be less of a problem than in earlier years. But a blackout could necessitate having to provide a public space with a generator to provide relief.

Any questions about whether the Senior Center is open should be directed to police on the non-emergency line, to the Senior Center at 631-749-1059. Any emergency situations, as usual, should come through the 911 line.

