Islander Tristan Wissemann was named to the SUNY New Paltz spring 2019 Dean’s list, a designation reserved for students who earn at least a 3.3 grade point average in a semester with a full-time course load.

He also earned a place on the State University of New York (All-SUNYAC) Third-Team for the 2018-19 season.

A junior on the men’s basketball team, Tristan played a vital role in the Hawks’ success this season. He led the team with 373 points, averaging 14.9 points per game.

In addition, he led the team in field goals (135), 3-point field goals (50) and time played (741 minutes).

