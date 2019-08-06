Community

Tristan Wissemann honored by college

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO
Tristan Wissemann, center, flanked by Shelter Island School Athletic Hall of Famers Walter Richards, left, and Cori Cass, at a January 2018 ceremony that retired Wissemann’s varsity basketball jersey number.

Islander Tristan Wissemann was named to the SUNY New Paltz spring 2019 Dean’s list, a designation reserved for students who earn at least a 3.3 grade point average in a semester with a full-time course load.

He also earned a place on the State University of New York (All-SUNYAC) Third-Team for the 2018-19 season.

A junior on the men’s basketball team, Tristan played a vital role in the Hawks’ success this season. He led the team with 373 points, averaging 14.9 points per game.

In addition, he led the team in field goals (135), 3-point field goals (50) and time played (741 minutes).

