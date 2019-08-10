What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Last week’s photo (see below) sparked Ron Ribaudo to email us identifying the steamroller resting like a museum piece on the Shelter Island History Center’s campus, and asking: “Does the steamroller still work? I saw one in Coney Island, Brooklyn when I was a kid. That should tell how old I am.”

Yes, Gene Shepherd’s “beautifully painted” steamroller, as Tom Speeches described it, is still in action.

We asked Nanette Lawrenson, executive director of the Shelter Island Historical Society, about the machine and she confirmed that it not only works, but “was used to create our parking area.”

